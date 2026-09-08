Lakers Trade Proposal Swaps Dalton Knecht For Elite Defensive Guard

Though this summer saw a major roster overhaul for the Los Angeles Lakers, all signs point to the team still in search of another high-level defender to play alongside the star trio of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and Walker Kessler.

Though the Lakers have been eyeing a few free-agent forwards to grab some defensive help, a few players who could elevate the team on that end of the floor could be available in a trade, and that could come by way of the Los Angeles Clippers.

Amid the Clippers’ punishment for violating salary cap circumvention rules with Kawhi Leonard, the franchise needs draft assets moving forward. With that in mind, a new Lakers trade idea sees them jump on that and offer a light package for elite defensive guard Kris Dunn.

Lakers Trade Idea Lands Kris Dunn For Dalton Knecht

Writing for Basketnews.com about the Lakers’ need for another high-level defender, Edvinas Kuzas proposed a trade that would see the team add exactly that from their cross-town rival.

Here is the trade idea he put out:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Kris Dunn

Los Angeles Clippers receive: Dalton Knecht and a second-round pick

The Lakers have a few movable second-round picks, and considering how high they value the defensive skill set of a player like Dunn, there’s a chance they could give the Clippers a bit more draft assets if a trade idea like this gets to the two franchises.

However, the Clippers are desperate at this point, and could easily take on Knecht to move away from Dunn and send him to a title contender in the final year of his current contract.

“As the offseason reaches its final stages, the Lakers still appear to lack the pieces needed to be considered true title contenders next season. One of the main Lakers’ problems over the past couple of seasons has been a lack of a secondary point guard,” Kuzas wrote on his Lakers trade proposal. “The Lakers would receive a big boost in their backcourt with Kris Dunn, who is coming off an impressive year with the Clippers.”

If Los Angeles is serious about adding another ball-handler and top-tier defensive guard, this trade idea makes sense, even if it means giving up draft assets back to their rival.

Why Los Angeles Makes This Deal

Perhaps the most obvious reason this Lakers trade idea is a win for the Purple and Gold, outside of adding the strong defender in Dunn, is that it finally finds a home for Knecht.

The former 2024 first-round pick just hasn’t worked out in Los Angeles, and after trying to trade him in his rookie season, the former Tennessee Volunteer has had an uncertain future with the franchise ever since.

He’s also a potential player to be waived before the season for the Lakers to fit under the NBA’s roster rules, and if a trade idea like this is realistic, getting something back for him in return would be well worth it.

The Lakers would also have to give up at least one second-round pick to their rivals, but if it means adding a player like Dunn, who is only set to make $5.6 million this season, that’s also a steal.

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Though Dunn likely wouldn’t start on his new team if this proposed trade went through, he would be nearly the perfect type of defender the Lakers have been looking for all offseason. He would become an insurance blanket in the backcourt for Doncic and Reaves, while also having a little bit of a ‘do-it-all’ ability that the team could use as well.

Last year with the Clippers, Dunn averaged 7.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 1.6 steals on 47.6/37.4/76.5 shooting splits. He’s averaged at least one steal per game over the past five years and offers the exact type of defensive intensity the Lakers would love to have.

Though just a trade idea, if the Clippers are serious about loading up on draft assets, they could look to move on from Dunn, who would be a perfect fit across town in the Purple and Gold, especially for the price tag laid out by Kuzas.