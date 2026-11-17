The Los Angeles Lakers are in need of a backup center, and according to recent trade rumors, the team is expected to make a move ahead of the deadline to capitalize on the strong start to the season led by MVP front-runner Luka Doncic.

The Lakers don’t have a ton of assets to use in a trade to upgrade the roster, but with the limited pieces the team has left, going all-out to land a new backup big man and some other talent could be the best way for Los Angeles to stamp themselves as title contenders this season.

A new Lakers trade proposal sees the team add new frontcourt talent, while also landing one of the best young guards in the NBA in an effort to capitalize on the picture-perfect start to the season.

Lakers Trade Proposal For Day’Ron Sharpe, Anthony Black In 3-Team Move

With the Lakers’ need for another center, a fan of the team, @JimothyBucket, proposed a new trade pitch on X, a three-team swap that also involves the Orlando Magic and Brooklyn Nets.

Here’s the idea that sees the Purple and Gold bolster the frontcourt by moving nearly all of the team’s available assets in a deal:

Los Angeles Lakers receive: Day’Ron Sharpe, Anthony Black, and Noah Clowney

Orlando Magic receive: Jaden Hardy, a 2027 second-round pick, a 2031 second-round pick, and a 2032 second-round pick

Brooklyn Nets receive: Kevon Looney, Collin Sexton, a 2032 first-round pick, and a 2033 second-round pick

This deal would require a lot of work from all three teams, but before getting into why the Lakers would make this trade, it’s important to note why the Magic and Nets might be on board.

For Orlando, they need to move Black, as he’s in line for a new contract extension, one the franchise can’t afford right now. The Magic have been mentioned heavily in recent NBA trade rumors, and while it might only be a rental for the end of the season, the Lakers could take him while giving up some second-round assets in a deal.

As for Brooklyn, Sharpe has high trade value, and he remains a Lakers’ top target to fill the backup center position. The Nets would get back two veterans, Looney and Sexton, while also getting more picks to add to the draft chest. They would give up Clowney in the trade, but if it means adding assets that could get flipped again, they might be on board.

Again, this deal is extremely complicated and just a trade idea, but if the Magic and Orlando are interested in making a move with the Lakers, a three-team swap could look something like this.

Why Los Angeles Makes This Move

As mentioned, Black would likely be a short-term rental in this trade proposal. He’s set to make a ton of money in his next contract, and the Lakers wouldn’t be able to afford it. However, he would be an ideal player to have for the rest of the season to make a title push, and though he might be gone over the summer, it could boost his resume in an effort to get a payday somewhere else.

As for Clowney, he might be a throw-in for this trade, but could help the Lakers’ frontcourt significantly. He is only averaging6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds, but would help the Purple and Gold on defense for a low price.

Sharpe is the big-name addition for Los Angeles in this trade. He’s long been mentioned as a Lakers trade target and could become available this season.

“If you call the Brooklyn Nets about any of their players, they will listen. Per a team source, it’s just that simple,” The Athletic’s Sam Amick recently reported.

Sharpe is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists on 51.9% shooting in 13 games for the Nets this season. He’d likely come off the bench, but he’s a do-it-all center who could offer valuable minutes when Walker Kessler is off the court.

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“Sharpe is a good rebounder on both sides of the floor, and he’s constantly improving,” Collin Keane wrote about him as a Lakers trade target. “If Sharpe keeps trending upwards, he’s a bargain contract — $10 million this year and a $10 million team option for next season. That’s a cap hit that the Lakers would have no issue with, especially given their roster needs at center. Lakers analyst Pete Zayas said of Sharpe that ‘he can play that Looney role [for the Lakers] a little bit better than Looney does.'”

It’s become clear the Lakers need someone to replace Looney in the backup center spot, and Sharpe has long been mentioned as someone who could fill that role in Los Angeles.

The Lakers trade proposal mentioned above has a ton of moving parts, but even if the exact framework doesn’t work out, the team’s front office should specifically explore how to land Sharpe from Brooklyn.

The Lakers are expected to make a trade ahead of the deadline, and while there might be a ton of backup centers potentially available, a massive three-team trade idea like this one would significantly help a Los Angeles team that really only has one big hole to fill on the roster.