Lakers Eyeing Backup Center Trade With 3x Champ On Chopping Block

The Los Angeles Lakers have gotten off to a hot start to the 2026-27 NBA season, led by Luka Doncic. While questions about the team’s wing depth have been somewhat answered so far, the focus has shifted to the backup center position, as it’s quickly become clear Kevon Looney isn’t the answer to the Lakers’ non-Walker Kessler minutes.

With that, Looney’s future in Los Angeles is in question, and in follow-up to earlier reports, there’s an expectation the Lakers will make a trade to replace Looney with a new backup big man to play behind Kessler.

Through five appearances so far in the team’s first nine games, Looney is averaging 1.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.8 minutes, and doesn’t look like he will be a long-term solution for the Lakers’ frontcourt needs.

Lakers Trade Might Come To Replace Kevon Looney

Speaking on the latest episode of his show, team reporter Jovan Buha addressed the Lakers’ need to replace Looney, a situation that would likely only be fixed by means of a trade.

“I think it’s clear they need a better functional backup center. It is not Kevon Looney. He has been pulled from the rotation. Does not seem like he’s going to play at all moving forward barring an injury,” Buha said on his podcast. “So with that roster spot, like, not being taken up by a rotation player, they need another center-sized player to help, I think, build out the bench groups, put Mamu more at the four, allow for Mamu and Kessler to play together.”

The Lakers recently signed center Lawson Lovering on a two-way contract, but he isn’t expected to get minutes on a nightly basis. So with that, Buha believes either a trade or targeting someone in free agency or the buyout market is the best way for Los Angeles to bolster the frontcourt.

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“And so that is like a clear need that whether it’s via trade or the buyout market or a G League player or something, they need to address the backup center spot,” he added.

There aren’t a ton of players available right now that fit what the Lakers need. Dwight Powell was a potential target, but he’s since signed a deal in Europe. The free agency and buyout market are limited, so Los Angeles could make a risky move for someone like Jericho Sims or Jalen Smith, but the team has failed on previous attempts to land one of those two.

As Buha mentioned, the Lakers have Sandro Mamukelashvili on the roster who can play the stretch-five, but with the continued defensive concerns when Kessler is on the bench, the need remains for the front office to add another traditional center who can protect the rim, hold down the defense, and play a strong pick-and-roll game with the two backcourt stars.

Los Angeles’ Backup Center Has Been The Target Of Criticism

This isn’t the first time Buha has called out Looney; in the past, he also named the three-time NBA champion with the Golden State Warriors as a player whom the Lakers could waive if things get worse. He also mentioned Jaden Hardy and Bronny James as other players who could be off the roster if the front office is desperate to get a new backup center.

“I think the back three guys on the roster, which are [Kevon] Looney, Bronny [James], and Hardy, any of those three, in my opinion, are worth potentially waiving,” he said earlier in the season. “I would not be surprised if they potentially make some sort of move with either a two-way or roster spot to try to add someone because it’s clear that this is a massive hole [on] the roster…I think they probably have to address it via trade ultimately.”

“Looney is just below the baseline level of competence of playable NBA athleticism,” Buha added.

Additionally, it hasn’t just been Buha who has put the focus on Looney’s poor play. As Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote, he hasn’t been the type of player the Lakers hoped he’d be when arriving on a veteran minimum contract this summer.

“If there is one clear source of dissatisfaction for the Los Angeles Lakers and their fans amid a 3-0 start, it would be the underwhelming minutes Kevon Looney has played as a backup center. Through three games, the veteran big man has certainly looked his age,” he wrote.

“The numbers here really are not totally necessary either. Just the eye test alone would tell you that Looney is not moving adequately to keep up with everyone else on the Lakers. His positioning can still be sound, as he is a very smart basketball player, but that is about it.”

Looney hasn’t been the answer, and it’s quickly becoming clear he will get replaced on this Lakers team. It’s uncertain if the 30-year-old will get traded or waived, or if the team will cut ties with Hardy or James to make a roster spot, but a backup center move is expected to come soon, as Los Angeles can’t play the entire season with the major hole in the frontcourt behind Kessler.