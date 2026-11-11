Lakers Trade Proposal For $88M Wing ‘Changes The Upside’ Next To Luka Doncic

The Los Angeles Lakers have seen PJ Washington of the Dallas Mavericks as an ideal trade target to fill the team’s hole at the starting power forward position, and ever since Luka Doncic joined the franchise, his former teammate has long been linked as the best name available to add to the roster.

Trading for Washington, or anyone on the Mavericks roster, will be tough for the Lakers, but with the links continuing on the forward in the first season of a four-year, $88 million contract, he remains arguably the best player Los Angeles could get to significantly raise the ceiling of the current roster.

Recently, ESPN proposed three different Lakers trade ideas, one of which saw the Washington wind up in the Purple and Gold, as Dallas could look to move him to continue building a young core around franchise centerpiece Cooper Flagg.

Lakers PJ Washington Trade Proposal From ESPN

Promoting the company’s new ‘NBA Trade Lab,’ ESPN writer Ben Tiemeyer offered up a new idea that sees Washington reunite with Doncic in Los Angeles.

Here’s the proposal:

Los Angeles Lakers get: P.J. Washington

Dallas Mavericks get: Jarred Vanderbilt, Cameron Carr, and two second-round picks

“Washington is a versatile two-way wing who started alongside Doncic during the Mavericks’ run to the finals in 2024. Washington played the best basketball of his career alongside Luka during their time together on the Mavs and would be a proven contributor to add to the Lakers’ depth,” ESPN wrote on the Lakers trade proposal.

“Carr, the 24th overall pick in the 2026 draft, is a promising young player the Mavericks can plug in right away and develop around their young core. The two second-round picks would also be a welcome addition for Dallas, which currently doesn’t have any second-round picks.”

The reason for the Lakers making a big move for Washington is obvious, but more on that in a minute.

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As for what the team would give up, it’s pretty likely Rob Pelinka and the front office would be more than willing to send back this haul if it means adding the $88 million power forward to join the starting lineup.

The Lakers have reportedly been trying to trade Vanderbilt for years, but have failed to do so. He is in the final guaranteed year of his contract, but has a player option for next season, meaning it might be easier to move him as an expiring deal in 2027-28 rather than this season. However, if Dallas wants a veteran who could play minutes on a regular basis, they’d get that with Vanderbilt.

As for Carr, the rookie hasn’t gotten a lot of playing time with the Lakers so far. Team reporter Jovan Buha did name him as a potential trade candidate, especially if it meant landing a player to raise the ceiling of the roster.

“The more I think about it, I am coming around to potentially trading Adou (Thiero) or Carr in the right deal,” he recently said. “Everything the Lakers are telegraphing right now is that he is not a current rotation guy for JJ.”

As for the two second-round picks, if the Lakers are taking a big swing, they might as well go all the way. The team doesn’t have a lot of draft assets right now anyway, but if it means giving these two up for Washington, that might be worth the risk.

The biggest reason the Lakers wouldn’t do this deal is the money Washington is owed, but if new ownership is ready to spend, adding his contract to the salary cap shouldn’t be a factor in not making this trade.

Why Los Angeles Makes This Move For The Top PF Target

Washington’s athleticism, shooting ability, defensive upside, previous experience playing with Doncic, and ability to fill the current starting power forward hole in the Lakers’ lineup are the main reasons why this trade should be a no-brainer for the Purple and Gold.

In 11 games this season, Washington is the third-highest-scoring player on the Mavericks, putting up 14.6 points along with 7.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and one block. His shooting averages are a bit down, but he’s having the most productive offensive season of his career, which is even more of a reason why the Lakers would view him as a top trade target.

“I just think PJ, for what the Lakers specifically need, we’re talking about a bigger wing, a guy who can battle in the paint, a guy who could battle on the glass, a guy who can also space the floor and be an off-ball threat,” Buha recently said about Washington if he’s dealt to the Lakers.

“PJ, to me, it’s like that’s the thing that changes the Lakers’ upside, in my opinion, more than even the backup five. Like, I think if there’s a way to get a good starting forward, I would take that even ahead of a good backup five, because I think that locks in the starters, the closers. And I think it just gives them a higher upside.”

The links between the Lakers and Washington remain strong. While his roughly $22 million annual salary for the rest of the decade wouldn’t be easy to swallow, plus the Mavericks’ strong start to the season potentially hinting that the team won’t make any big roster shakeups, he’s the ideal player to put next to Doncic and would likely complement Austin Reaves and Walker Kessler as well.