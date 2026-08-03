Lakers Trade Rumors: ‘Dream Outcome’ Wing In Play As Kuminga Hopes Fade

The Los Angeles Lakers, despite already having a busy offseason so far and according to recent trade rumors, aren’t done making moves to build a stronger roster around Luka Doncic and the rest of their contributors.

Most recently, Jonathan Kuminga has been at the forefront of Lakers trade rumors, but as reports continue to come out on the team struggling to make strides in adding the forward, another player with a similar skill set, more experience, and on a much smaller contract could be the exact target Rob Pelinka and the front office could go after.

As the Lakers would need the Atlanta Hawks to agree on a sign-and-trade for Kuminga, a player who has garnered interest around the league, Derrick Jones Jr. of the Los Angeles Clippers could be a more straightforward answer to what Los Angeles is hoping to add on the wing as the offseason slowly comes to an end.

Lakers Trade Rumors: Derrick Jones Jr. As Cheaper Jonathan Kuminga Backup Plan

To be clear, if the Lakers can manage to find a way to trade for Kuminga while not giving up a ton of assets, that’s likely their best option. However, with pressure from the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles’ inability to offer the money Kuminga is hoping to earn, their chances of landing the 23-year-old and former NBA champion on the Golden State Warriors appear to be fleeting.

Instead, the Lakers were urged to target Jones, a high-flying wing defender and league veteran who is currently in the final year of a three-year, $30 million deal with the Clippers.

Writing for LakeShowLife, Maxwell Odgen named the 29-year-old a ‘dream outcome’ trade target for the Lakers.

“The dream outcome here would be for Derrick Jones Jr. to end up with the Lakers. Jones is an elite wing defender who excels at the point of attack, as well as a capable three-point shooter who played alongside Doncic when the Mavericks made their run to the NBA Finals,” he wrote. “Compounded by his experience alongside Doncic, Jones is the ultimate trade target. It could prove costly to bring him on, but with an expiring contract and an ideal skill set for Los Angeles’ system, it’s at least worth exploring.”

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Odgen cited Jones’ defense prowess, cheap contract, and successful experience with Doncic as a reason why he would be a solid trade target for the Lakers, especially if the franchise can’t come to terms on a deal for Kuminga.

It would likely only be for one year, but adding a player with Jones’ skillset could be the exact fit the Lakers have lacked over the past few seasons, and someone who could plug a lot of holes Pelinka and the front office have been struggling with since adding the Slovenian superstar.

Lakers Derrick Jones Trade Idea

While Kuminga, as well as Peyton Watson and Trey Murphy, remain the big names the Lakers continue to target well into the 2026 NBA offseason, the team’s options are dwindling. However, if they can come to an agreement with the Clippers, they could add a bit more depth with Jones before the 2026-27 season begins.

But when it comes to a Lakers trade for Jones, the question remains about what they would need to give up in a deal. Though his price tag certainly wouldn’t be as high as the team’s other top trade targets, he wouldn’t arrive for free.

Writing for Basketnews.com, Pijus Sapetka outlined two Lakers trade ideas to land the 10-point-per-game scorer and wing defender across town.

Here are his two frameworks:

Lakers receive: Derrick Jones Jr.

Clippers receive: Jarred Vanderbilt and a 2032 first-round pick swap

This first option is dangerous, as that is the only first-round pick the Lakers are able to trade this season. However, despite a deal like this depleting one of their biggest assets, if a trade for Kuminga or another higher-level player can’t come to fruition, it might be worth the price.

Lakers receive: Derrick Jones Jr.

Clippers receive: Dalton Knecht, Adou Thiero, and a 2031 Wizards second-round pick

In this second Lakers trade idea, while it also takes a big risk on adding Jones, the team sends out two players who have yet to show any major potential and a second-rounder that they likely don’t value too highly. Yes, Knecht and Thiero haven’t been given a huge chance to prove themselves, so a trade like this one would mean Pelinka and the front office are fully set on delivering Doncic a championship-caliber team over the next few seasons.

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Regardless of what happens or who is mentioned in Lakers trade rumors, it appears clear the team isn’t fully set on the current roster. There are several big names in free agency and the trade market, and while it remains to be seen if Kuminga, Jones, or another wing will end up in Los Angeles by the start of next season, it certainly can’t be ruled out.

The Lakers have already been one of the busiest teams of this summer, and despite two months into the official NBA offseason, more moves can still be made.