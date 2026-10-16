Report: Milwaukee Bucks Engage in Trade Talks For Lakers Sharpshooter

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Milwaukee Bucks are currently in talks for a potential trade between two role players ahead of the 2026-2027 NBA season.

According to NBA insider Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the Bucks have been engaging in trade talks to get shooter Dalton Knecht from the Lakers in exchange for potential backup big Jericho Sims.

Bucks Explore Trade For Lakers’ Dalton Knecht

It is worth noting that the trade talks are at their exploratory stage right now.

“League sources say that the Lakers and Bucks have held exploratory trade discussions on a framework that would ship former first-round selection Dalton Knecht to Milwaukee (along with second-round draft capital) in exchange for big man Jericho Sims,” Fischer reported.

Fischer added, however, that, as of now, the trade is unlikely to get a green light. But anything could still happen.

“Yet it must be said that I’ve also heard some pessimism from sources briefed on those talks that such a trade will actually go through,” he said.

The Lakers are trying to cut down their roster to 15 players ahead of the upcoming league deadline. If a trade falls through, Los Angeles may consider waiving Knecht.

Sims, who provides high-energy defense, switchability, and vertical spacing, would be a great trade candidate for the Lakers as the team is looking for athletic size and rebounding behind their center rotation.

The 6-foot-10, 250-pound big man averaged 5.0 points on 78.4% shooting from the field and 5.5 rebounds in 19.7 minutes per game last season.

Previously, the Lakers have also explored trade discussions involving Knecht with other teams, including the reigning NBA champions New York Knicks.

Performance Context: Knecht saw a reduced role and production in the 2025-2026 season, averaging 4.2 points in 10.2 minutes per game on 34.2% shooting from the 3-point area and struggled through the 2026 preseason.

What Holds Dalton Knecht Back With The Lakers?

NBA insider Dan Woike of The Athletic revealed what a scout has told him about Dalton Knecht.

According to Woike, Knecht’s basketball IQ is what is holding him back in JJ Redick’s system with the Lakers. Particularly, Knecht is not instinctual enough to be a prominent part of the Lakers’ rotation.

“The biggest issue with Dalton Knecht hasn’t been shooting and hasn’t been defensive effort. It’s been processing,” Woike, who covers the Lakers, said. “The way one scout put it to me that’s stuck with me – Knecht’s on-court IQ isn’t strong enough for him to just think the game and he’s not instinctual enough to just go play freely.”

Trading Knecht for Sims would be a positive addition for the Lakers, especially as they are adding another big body and potential lob threat to play alongside Luka Doncic, who has been one of the best pick-and-roll facilitators in the league.

Knecht was selected 17th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft out of the University of Tennessee.

The Lakers have fully turned the keys of the franchise over to Doncic following LeBron James‘ departure to Philadelphia.

The Lakers only have eight returning players on the roster so far. In the offseason, they added 7-foot-2 center Walker Kessler, Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Kevon Looney, defensive wing Matisse Thybulle, young forward Ziaire Williams, and guard Jaden Hardy.