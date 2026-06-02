Lakers Dealt Major Blow in Pursuit of Star 3-and-D Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers may have been eliminated from the playoffs just three weeks ago, but they have remained firmly in the spotlight ever since.

From the futures of LeBron James and Austin Reaves to the possibility of significant salary cap flexibility, free agency decisions, trade speculation, and NBA Draft plans, Los Angeles is heading into what could be one of its most important offseasons in recent memory.

Lakers reporter Jovan Buha has repeatedly stated that the organization should prioritize upgrades at two key positions, center and wing.

Lakers May Need to Look Beyond Trey Murphy III

Several potential targets at both positions have been linked to the Lakers dating back to the trade deadline. However, one team continues to emerge as a common thread in many of those discussions.

The New Orleans Pelicans.

Multiple trade scenarios have connected the Lakers to Herbert Jones, Yves Missi, and Trey Murphy III.

Murphy, in particular, was the subject of widespread trade speculation leading up to the February deadline, and many around the league expected New Orleans to at least listen to offers for the talented two-way wing this summer.

Given the Lakers’ need for size, defense, and perimeter shooting, Murphy has often been viewed as an ideal fit.

That possibility, however, may be far less realistic than many anticipated.

The Athletic’s Will Guillory recently pushed back strongly on the idea that New Orleans would consider moving Murphy.

“Just want to make sure I’m on record saying any talk of trading Trey Murphy is absolute insanity,” Guillory bluntly wrote on X.

His comments came only days after Bill Simmons fueled trade speculation surrounding Murphy, claiming that “he’s probably going to get traded over these next three weeks.”

Simmons immediately pointed to the Boston Celtics as “a possibility,” though it is fair to assume much of the league, including the Lakers, would have interest if Murphy were ever made available.

LA Still Linked to Herb Jones and Yves Missi

Murphy is coming off the best season of his career, averaging 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.5 steals across 66 games while setting career highs in each category.

The 25-year-old also shot 47.0% from the field, 37.9% from three-point range, and 88.6% from the free-throw line.

Murphy recently completed the first season of a four-year, $112 million rookie extension that will pay him $27 million in 2026-27 before increasing to $31 million by the final year of the deal.

Bleacher Report analyst Eric Pincus previously identified Murphy as a potential Lakers target and proposed an ambitious trade package involving several players and draft assets.

In Pincus’ scenario, Los Angeles would send Jarred Vanderbilt, Jake LaRavia, Adou Thiero, Dalton Knecht, the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, a 2031 first-round pick, and a 2033 first-round pick to New Orleans in exchange for Jones, Missi, and Murphy.

Even if Murphy is ultimately unavailable, that may not prevent the Lakers from exploring opportunities with the Pelicans.

NBA reporter Evan Sidery recently floated a separate trade framework that would send Jones and Missi to Los Angeles without Murphy being included.

In that proposal, New Orleans would receive Dalton Knecht, Jake LaRavia, the No. 25 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and a 2031 first-round pick.

Sidery described the draft-night proposal as a “win-now” move for Los Angeles.

He has also recently reinforced the Lakers’ interest in Jones, claiming the franchise is “zeroing in” on the Pelicans forward as a trade target this offseason.

Whether Rob Pelinka and the Lakers’ revamped front office are ultimately willing to part with multiple future draft assets to address the roster remains unclear, particularly with preserving long-term flexibility still likely to be a major consideration.