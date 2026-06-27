Los Angeles Lakers Get Clarity on Trey Murphy III Trade Price

The Los Angeles Lakers have long searched for the ideal wing to complement Luka Dončić.

Trey Murphy III has consistently fit that description.

The latest update, however, suggests the Lakers may not have the assets—or the appetite—to seriously enter the conversation.

NBA insider Jake Fischer revealed Friday that the New Orleans Pelicans have effectively established a three first-round pick threshold for any team hoping to acquire Murphy, one of the NBA’s premier two-way forwards.

For a Lakers front office that has previously been linked to Murphy, the reported asking price appears well beyond what Los Angeles can realistically offer.

Pelicans Set Steep Asking Price for Trey Murphy III

Speaking on Bleacher Report’s NBA Insider Notebook, Fischer said New Orleans had multiple opportunities to move Murphy around the NBA Draft but found none of the offers compelling enough.

“I spoke to someone today intimately familiar with New Orleans and Trey Murphy, who said that there were plenty of options for the Pelicans on draft night to have moved Trey Murphy and gotten into the first round.

“But clearly there was not enough there for the Pelicans to view it as something of net positive value, or enough to move off of Trey Murphy.”

Fischer then disclosed what league sources believe is New Orleans’ current asking price.

“We’ve heard that the Pelicans have established basically a three first-round pick price threshold in order to move off of Murphy, and we’ll see if they’re able to get that.”

The comments reinforce earlier reporting from Fischer and Marc Stein in The Stein Line that New Orleans has listened to offers while consistently rejecting every meaningful proposal.

Lakers Have Long Been Linked to Murphy

Los Angeles’ interest in Murphy isn’t new.

Before the NBA Draft, HoopsHype’s Michael Scotto reported that the Lakers were among several teams that contacted the Pelicans before last season’s trade deadline to inquire about the 25-year-old forward.

“Before this past trade deadline, several teams, including the Warriors, Pistons, Pacers, Hawks, Trail Blazers, Spurs, and Lakers, called to express interest in trading for Murphy,” Scotto reported.

The widespread interest is understandable.

Murphy is coming off a breakout campaign in which he averaged 21.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists while shooting 37.9% from three-point range, emerging as one of the NBA’s premier young two-way wings.

His ability to defend multiple positions, knock down perimeter shots and thrive without dominating the ball makes him an ideal fit alongside Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Murphy is also entering only the second season of a four-year, $112 million contract, giving him tremendous long-term value.

Lakers Don’t Have the Draft Capital

The biggest obstacle isn’t player fit.

But its assets.

Prior trades have left the Lakers with only two tradable first-round picks—2031 and 2033—over the next seven years.

That leaves Los Angeles one first-round pick short of the Pelicans’ reported asking price of three first-round selections.

Even beyond the numbers, the Lakers have been selective about when they are willing to cash in those remaining premium assets.

League sources have consistently indicated the organization is reluctant to trade future first-round picks unless the return is a bona fide star capable of becoming a long-term running mate for Doncic and Austin Reaves.

While Murphy is one of the NBA’s best young wings, Los Angeles may not view him as the type of franchise-altering player that justifies exhausting nearly all of its remaining draft capital.

Lakers’ Priority Remains Finding an Elite Center

The timing also works against a Murphy pursuit.

Since acquiring Doncic, the Lakers have prioritized upgrading the center position, a need Doncic made clear to the front office upon his arrival, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

President of basketball operations Rob Pelinka has spent much of the offseason exploring the market for an impact starting center, viewing the frontcourt as the roster’s biggest weakness.

With only two tradable first-round picks remaining, the Lakers must be strategic about where they deploy their most valuable assets.

Using both selections on a wing—even one as talented as Murphy—would leave little flexibility to pursue the elite center Doncic wants or another true superstar should one unexpectedly become available.

Fischer’s latest reporting, therefore, reinforces what has increasingly become reality.

Murphy remains an excellent basketball fit in Los Angeles, but unless the Pelicans dramatically lower their reported asking price or the Lakers acquire additional draft capital through separate transactions, one of the league’s most coveted young forwards appears to be out of the Lakers’ realistic trade range.