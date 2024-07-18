Lakers Encouraged to Sign 6MOY Candidate to Veteran Minimum Contract

The Los Angeles Lakers roster still needs to improve after not making any meaningful moves in the offseason so far. With 15 players on the roster, the Lakers would have to get rid of a player to add anyone in free agency, which is certainly part of the reason why their offseason has been quiet.

While most of the top free agents available have signed with other teams, there are still players who could help improve a Lakers team that was eliminated in the first round last season. Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report listed players they should pursue to help them improve as “late free agency steals,” including 6 Man of the Year candidate Tyus Jones.

“Tyus Jones loomed as a potential trade deadline target for this team. The same qualities that attracted the Lakers then could steer them back toward the floor general now. The 28-year-old, arguably the best unsigned player left, is one of the Association’s best decision-makers,” Buckley wrote on July 18. Jones is a true point guard, someone who limits turnovers and passes at an elite level.