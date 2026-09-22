Lakers Get Exciting Update On A Herb Jones Trade With Pelicans

For over a year, the Los Angeles Lakers have been linked in trade rumors to wing Herb Jones of the New Orleans Pelicans. The franchise has also been linked with the team’s main star, Trey Murphy, but as things stand now, Jones remains a more viable and likely trade target for the Lakers to continue to go after this season.

A Lakers trade for Jones to round out the summer feels unlikely, but according to one team writer, despite previous failed attempts, the Pelicans’ recent decisions could free up the top trade target to head to Los Angeles in the not-so-distant future.

Jones is coming off a year that saw him average 8.9 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.8 assists on just 38.3% shooting. Those aren’t the strongest numbers, but his 1.6 steals in only 28.4 minutes per game remain the biggest reason why the Lakers would trade for him, as the 27-year-old wing would drastically boost the roster on the defensive end of the floor.

A Lakers Herb Jones Trade Remains In The Cards

New Orleans recently signed wing Saddiq Bey to a three-year, $55 million contract extension, and as Maxwell Ogden wrote for LakeShowLife.com, the team’s current salary cap and depth chart only make a player like Jones a more attainable Lakers trade target.

“In the aftermath of the Pelicans signing Saddiq Bey to a three-year, $55.5 million contract extension, however, a trade for Jones may be a more viable option than ever before,” he wrote on how Jones could be more likely to be moved considering the other wing contracts the franchise has on the books. “As it stands, the Pelicans will be paying three wings at least $17.1 million in 2027-28: Bey, Jones, and Trey Murphy III…In that scenario, the Lakers may just find a realistic path to acquiring the lockdown defensive wing they’ve been searching for.”

Jones is currently in the first season of a three-year, $67 million contract extension, and he is the perfect wing defender to join the Lakers’ starting lineup and play alongside Luka Doncic. He offers the exact skill set Los Angeles was looking for all summer, and though they couldn’t land him in a trade this offseason, there’s potential for a deal to happen this season, especially if New Orleans continues to struggle in the Western Conference.

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“If Jones plays well and the Pelicans struggle to match his quality as a team, then the Lakers should have a far more realistic path to finally acquiring him during or after the 2026-27 season,” he added.

In an attempt to avoid speculation, it’s tough to say how competitive New Orleans will be this season. However, based on their finish last year, lack of offseason moves, and preseason playoff odds, it’s fair to say they’ll have another tough battle ahead of making any waves in the West, meaning Jones could become more available than he’s been in the past for Los Angeles.

Jones made an All-Defensive First Team in 2023-24, and though the past few years have been marked by injuries, he remains one of the most under-the-radar trade targets that could significantly bolster a title-hopeful roster like the Lakers.

Previously, the Pelicans were hesitant to trade him, but as time goes on, he could become a more attainable target for the Lakers.

New Orleans Not Doing Themselves Any Favors With Their Top Assets

The Pelicans, after a few years of missing out on the postseason, are still without a real sense of direction. However, they’ve still held on to both Jones and Murphy, and reportedly have a high asking price for any team looking to trade for either.

But as Svyatoslav Rovenchuk wrote, New Orleans could be falling into the situation seen recently by the Chicago Bulls: selling low on proven players after waiting too long to trade them. Jones and Murphy, at least as it relates to their trade value from a Lakers perspective, could start to see a dwindling value around the league, not because they aren’t good players, but because they haven’t been playing winning basketball.

That could mean the Pelicans could eventually trade them to restart with their younger talent, a situation that would seemingly benefit the Los Angeles franchise by finally landing a strong wing at a lower value than they were previously at.

“Despite the ongoing interest from rival teams, the New Orleans Pelicans have held tight to both players, refusing incoming trade calls on their wings. They may come to regret that in due time,” he wrote. “The part of all this that stands to benefit the Lakers most is the potential for Jones and Murphy to see their value sink. Given that Los Angeles surrendered a ton of their trade assets to acquire Kessler, they are not primed to meet high asking prices. A discounted rate for either Herb or Trey would work in their favor.”

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The Pelicans likely need to decide soon. It’s been reported they are listening to trade offers for at least Murphy, but for an asking price no team is willing to match. If they keep that up, there’s no guarantee either will become a hotter commodity, meaning New Orleans won’t get back a massive haul for the two players eyed by several title contenders.

Jones is still a more realistic trade target for the Lakers, but if New Orleans doesn’t budge, he and Murphy could both become more attainable, at least compared to what the team is asking for in a deal right now.

“Jones has always been the subject of much fascination. The high asking prices previously left him out of reach for the Lakers. If New Orleans truly missed their best chance to get a strong return for Herb, Los Angeles could be a huge beneficiary of that mismanagement,” Rovenchuk added.

Regardless of how serious the trade rumors about Jones or Murphy are, at least from a Lakers perspective, the links are still there. Los Angeles would love to have either player, and the longer the Pelicans drag their feet, the two appear more and more attainable.