Victor Wembanyama Fuels Lakers’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be busy this summer by adding talent around Luka Doncic to compete in a loaded Western Conference against a team like the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs, and that starts with them being mentioned in Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

The Lakers have been linked to an Antetokounmpo trade over the past year, and while many believe they sit a bit further back than other teams in the hunt for the two-time MVP, with how Wembanyama is playing, Los Angeles might need to go all-in on a deal for the top available trade target in the NBA.

It remains to be seen if the Lakers have enough in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks for Antetokounmpo, but according to some recent reports, regardless of how much he might cost, landing the Greek Freak next to Doncic to compete against Wembanyama might be in the Lakers’ best interest for the future.

Victor Wembanyama Could Impact A Lakers Giannis Trade

Writing for LakeShowLife.com, Colin Keane discussed how the incredible recent play of Wembanyama with the Spurs, it might force the Lakers to rethink their offseason plans, which could include going all-out for an Antetokounmpo trade.

According to Shams Charania, the Lakers, like so many other teams, are expected to go after the Bucks’ star this offseason. With that, as Keane wrote, he might be there best shot at stopping the 22-year-old French superstar.

“Seeing as Wemby’s in the West, the Lakers — looking to build a contender around Luka Dončić — have Wemby-influenced team-building points to consider. For example, centers who can’t shoot (like Isaiah Hartenstein or Mitchell Robinson) can no longer be targeted by the Lakers as priorities,” Keane said.

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“Giannis Antetokounmpo stands out as perhaps the most viable player capable of containing Wembanyama in a one-on-one matchup, as Giannis possesses other-worldly length, strength, and athleticism, that — while not extraterrestrial level like Wemby — comes as close to Victor as almost anything else in the Association.”

The Lakers would have to give up a lot in an Antetokounmpo trade, and likely sacrifice some depth that could include Austin Reaves, who is predicted to return to Los Angeles on a max contract extension.

However, if Antetokounmpo gives the Lakers a chance to go head-to-head against Wembanyama and the Spurs over the next few years, it might be worth whatever the Bucks’ asking price will be this offseason.

LA Needs A Center Upgrade To Compete Against Wembanyama

If it’s not Antetokounmpo, who would obviously carry the biggest price tag, the Lakers still need to find a defensive-minded center to replace Deandre Ayton, who has at least a chance of forcing Wembanyama into an off night when he plays against Los Angeles.

Names like Daniel Gafford, Walker Kessler, Robert Williams, Mitchell Robinson, Isaiah Hartenstein, Jalen Duren, and a few others have all been floated out as potential restricted free agents or trade targets for the Lakers to go after this offseason in hopes of building a strong frontcourt for Doncic over the next few seasons.

But as Keane discussed, many of those players might not be enough to stop a player like Wembanyama, which could put the Lakers into a sticky situation any time they face the Spurs, Denver Nuggets, or another team with a top-tier offensive center.

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“Looking around the NBA at bodies to put on Wemby defensively, there aren’t many options,” he added. ” Even an impossibly strong center like Jalen Duren just isn’t long enough (even at 6-foot-10) to bother Wemby around the rim. The list goes on, and I’m talking about All-Star-caliber players who don’t stand a chance when it comes to impacting Wemby’s ability to score.”

Wembanyama and the Spurs are going to be a force to be reckoned with as long as he remains healthy, and while the Lakers don’t have anyone who can stop him right now, an Antetokounmpo trade, or at least a slight risk in free agency, might be their best move going forward, even if it requires them to give up some of their assets and young talent.