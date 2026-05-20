Victor Wembanyama Turns to Kobe Bryant Blueprint for NBA Greatness

Kobe Bryant built his legacy on obsession, curiosity, and an endless pursuit of improvement. Long before Victor Wembanyama arrived as the NBA’s next global superstar, Bryant searched for inspiration in places most players would never think to look.

He studied great white sharks to sharpen his defensive instincts. He explored the Sistine Chapel to better understand discipline, vision, and creativity under pressure. Bryant constantly searched for ways to separate himself mentally from everyone else in basketball.

Now, Wembanyama appears to follow a remarkably similar path.

As the San Antonio Spurs continue their rise behind the 7-foot-5 phenom, stories surrounding Wembanyama’s preparation and mindset have started drawing direct connections to Bryant’s legendary “Mamba Mentality.” Former NBA player Rashad McCants recently pointed to that mentality after watching Wembanyama dominate against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals.

The Thunder entered the series unbeaten in the playoffs and fresh off another MVP celebration for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. But McCants believed Wembanyama treated the moment as personal motivation, per Yahoo.

“He exhibit a lot of Kobe Bryant mentality energy the whole game,” McCants said. “When you get to see somebody get an award right in front of your face, based on media bias. And I think that Victor Wembanyama did exactly what he was supposed to do. Come out there and show the world who I really am, and what we bring to this team. What I really bring to this league.”

Wembanyama backed up that mentality immediately, continuing a trend that already gave San Antonio confidence entering the series after winning four of five regular season meetings against Oklahoma City.

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Victor Wembanyama’s Camp Studied Kobe Bryant

According to ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, Wembanyama’s camp actively sought insight into Bryant’s approach last offseason, Lakers Nation reports.

Before Wembanyama’s highly publicized retreat at China’s Shaolin Temple, his agent, Bouna Ndiaye, arranged a meeting with Los Angeles Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka, Bryant’s longtime former agent. The goal centered around understanding how Bryant approached greatness differently from other stars.

“The way they think is different,” Ndiaye told ESPN. “The way they play, the way they stretch themselves. Just their curiosity. How they study and watch things. They’re both very creative on how to solve a problem.”

Pelinka responded by sharing several stories that highlighted Bryant’s unconventional mindset.

One story focused on Bryant’s fascination with great white sharks and their hunting patterns. Pelinka helped arrange a trip to Guadalupe Island near Baja Mexico so Bryant could experience cage diving firsthand. Bryant later explained in The Players’ Tribune that studying sharks helped influence the way he defended Allen Iverson.

Another story centered around Bryant’s deep interest in Michelangelo and the Sistine Chapel. Pelinka organized a private tour with an art historian, allowing Bryant to study how Michelangelo created such a masterpiece under physically demanding conditions with limited lighting.

The lesson for Bryant went beyond art itself. He admired the perseverance and imagination required to create something extraordinary despite difficult circumstances.

Spurs Star Continues Building Unique Legacy

Those stories resonated with Ndiaye because Wembanyama already approaches development differently from most NBA players.

Earlier this year, Wembanyama spent 10 days training and meditating at the historic Shaolin Temple in China, focusing on both mental and physical discipline. The retreat generated headlines across the basketball world, but it also mirrored the type of outside-the-box growth Bryant constantly pursued throughout his career.

“I wanted to understand how Kobe did things,” Ndiaye told ESPN. “So that we could learn from him. Victor is not like anybody else. We have to be creative to build programs that are unique to him.”

That combination of elite talent and relentless curiosity could create serious problems for the rest of the NBA.

Bryant became one of basketball’s fiercest competitors through preparation and mentality. Wembanyama now appears determined to pair a similar mindset with physical gifts the league has rarely ever seen.