All-Rookie Center Named Lakers Trade Target to Backup Anthony Davis

The Los Angeles Lakers have multiple holes on their roster after not making any meaningful moves in the offseason yet. As currently constructed, all the Lakers have done is add Bronny James and Dalton Knecht, two rookies they drafted in the 2024 NBA draft. With a clear need to improve, the Lakers will be challenged to do so in the next few weeks.

Isaac Gutierrez of Bleacher Report believes a backup center might be more important than anything for the Lakers to add. In a recent live stream, Gutierrez listed ten Lakers trade targets, including Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler to backup Anthony Davis.

“If you’ve watched Team USA, you’ve seen what Anthony Davis and Bam Adebayo have looked like together as a defensive frontline,” Gutierrez said on July 23. “You can’t score on that duo. And we know for several years now, the Lakers have made Anthony Davis a full-time center since the jump shot isn’t what it once was…

“But we could still get a good amount of minutes per game with him next to a center and use that as a 12-minute a game shakeup. Even outside of the minutes when you’re playing with Anthony Davis, they have a black hole at backup center right now. Last year, that was the biggest weakness of the whole roster, I think… They need somebody that can at least keep the defense afloat when Anthony Davis sits, and Walker Kessler could do more than just that.”

Kessler’s Trade Value Might Be Too High

Trading for Kessler could require the Los Angeles Lakers to move some of their assets, which could come back to hurt them if a better player eventually becomes available that they need.

The Lakers only have two tradeable first-round picks, so holding onto those for a non-backup center could be the right decision.

According to Ian Begley of SNY, the Utah Jazz are seeking a first-round pick for his services. Danny Ainge, the Jazz’s CEO of Basketball Operations, has historically landed favorable packages in return.

“But teams in touch with Utah say the Jazz are looking for at least a first-round pick in return for Kessler in these conversations that had gone on earlier in the offseason,” Begley said on July 8.

While not all first-round picks are made equal, Begley reported on July 9 that the Jazz have had two first-rounders offered to them in recent weeks. Those could be two projected late first-round picks or even one pick and one swap.

“Teams had offered two first-rounders to Utah in the past couple weeks, and were rebuffed,” Begley said

Why the Lakers Could Use Kessler

For the Los Angeles Lakers, having someone like Kessler could take a lot of weight off Davis’ shoulders. Davis has been elite at the five since making the transition full-time, but he was arguably the best four in basketball when he played all his minutes there.

Kessler, 22, saw his role reduced last season, starting in just 22 of 64 games after starting in 40 of 74 the year prior. However, he was still a high-level rim protector, averaging 2.4 blocks per game.

When he was named to the All-Rookie team, he averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks. He finished third in Rookie of the Year voting.

If the Lakers added a player of his caliber, they would add some lineup versatility with two bigs. He’d likely be a backup due to his and Davis’ lack of shooting. However, there’s still a scenario where Kessler could start next to him, which is intriguing against Nikola Jokic and other centers in the Western Conference.