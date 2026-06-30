Walker Kessler Sends Message to Lakers Fans Before Free Agency Meeting

Walker Kessler hasn’t made any decisions about his NBA future.

But before sitting down with the Los Angeles Lakers in one of the most anticipated meetings of free agency, the Utah Jazz restricted free agent had a simple message for Lakers fans.

“I’m here,” he told TMZ Sports.

The 24-year-old center arrived in Los Angeles on Tuesday ahead of scheduled meetings with interested teams, including the Lakers, who have emerged as one of the strongest contenders to sign him after LeBron James‘ decision to leave the franchise created approximately $52 million in salary-cap space.

The meeting comes as Los Angeles continues searching for a long-term answer at center to pair with Luka Dončić following another aggressive offseason reset.

Kessler Praises Lakers Stars Luka Dončić, Austin Reaves

While speaking with TMZ Sports after arriving in Los Angeles, Kessler was asked about the possibility of joining a Lakers core led by Dončić and Austin Reaves.

His response was brief but telling.

“Great players, too, man. No question,” Kessler said.

He also reacted to the blockbuster news that James will continue his career elsewhere after informing the Lakers he would not return for a ninth season.

“I did see that,” Kessler said. “Obviously, he’s one of the greatest players of all time, so he would have been great to play with, but we just gotta see what happens, man.”

Kessler stopped short of revealing any preference, but his comments came just hours before one of the biggest meetings of his free agency.

Lakers Suddenly Become Serious Threat

Los Angeles entered the offseason determined to upgrade its frontcourt.

James’ departure has only strengthened the Lakers’ position.

With roughly $52 million in cap space now available, the Lakers have significantly more financial flexibility than previously expected as they reshape the roster around Dončić and Reaves.

The franchise has long been linked to Kessler, one of the NBA’s premier young rim protectors, and now possesses the resources to present an aggressive offer sheet.

Dončić has repeatedly been viewed as a player who thrives alongside elite rim-running, shot-blocking centers, making Kessler one of the cleanest basketball fits available on the market.

Jazz Still Hold the Final Decision

Signing Kessler, however, won’t be easy.

As a restricted free agent, the Jazz retain the right to match any offer sheet he signs.

According to multiple reports, Utah previously offered Kessler a five-year, $140 million extension earlier this offseason, an offer his representatives declined.

Jazz president of basketball operations Austin Ainge also made it clear after the NBA Draft that retaining size remains one of the organization’s top priorities.

“Obviously, we don’t have any centers under contract right now,” Ainge said. “So that will be one area for sure that we’ll work on.”

Utah has since re-signed veteran center Jusuf Nurkić to a two-year, $22 million contract, but salary cap expert Yossi Gozlan noted the Jazz still project to sit roughly $38.5 million below the luxury tax, leaving ample flexibility to re-sign Kessler while also utilizing the full $15 million mid-level exception.

The organization could create even more room through additional trades or roster moves if necessary.

Free Agency Battle Just Beginning

According to The Athletic’s Tony Jones, Kessler and his representatives scheduled multiple meetings with teams on Tuesday at Creative Artists Agency headquarters in Los Angeles.

The Lakers are expected to be among the most aggressive suitors.

Los Angeles already addressed one part of its frontcourt by learning Monday that Deandre Ayton will exercise his $8.1 million player option for the 2026-27 season, but the franchise has continued exploring ways to add another impact center capable of anchoring the defense alongside Dončić.

Now the focus shifts to Kessler.

His meeting with the Lakers may not guarantee an agreement.

But after arriving in Los Angeles and openly praising Dončić and Reaves, one of the biggest names in free agency has officially entered the Lakers’ orbit.