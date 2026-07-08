Walker Kessler Provides Letter to Jazz Fans After Lakers Trade

The Los Angeles Lakers found their next franchise center, trading for Walker Kessler from the Utah Jazz in free agency.

The Utah Jazz received unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033 and first-round pick swaps in 2028 and 2030. In exchange, the Lakers received Walker Kessler, who signed a brand-new four-year, $130 million contract with the team, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported.

While in restricted free agency this offseason, Kessler turned down a five-year, $140 million offer from the Jazz, according to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon. It was the largest deal given to a center who has yet to become an All-Star.

From there on, Utah decided it was best to part ways. The Jazz would then exchange the 7-foot-2 big man for draft capital.

Walker Kessler’s Statement to Jazz Following Sign-and-Trade to Lakers

After Walker Kessler was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers, the center wrote a statement to the Utah Jazz and its fans via Instagram.

“Four years ago I showed up as a young kid with a lot to prove and even more to learn. I’m leaving a better player and a better man, and I owe a lot of that to this place and the people in it. To the Jazz organization; thank you for taking a chance on me and believing in me from day one. You gave a kid the platform to chase everything he ever dreamed of, and for that, I’m forever grateful. To my teammates; you’re my brothers, plain and simple. The early mornings, the film sessions, the bus rides, the wins and the losses, all the moments nobody else got to see. I grew up next to you and I wouldn’t trade a second of it. Coach Hardy and the entire coaching and performance staff; thank you for challenging me, trusting me, and never letting me settle. You believed in me even through the hard stretches, and I’m better because of it. And to Jazz fans and the whole state of Utah; I honestly don’t have the words. You welcomed me with open arms and made me feel like one of your own. You stuck by me through the highs and the lows and never stopped showing up. I felt your love every single night, and I hope you felt how much I gave back. This chapter changed my life. Thank you for everything, Utah. You’ll always be a part of my story. Forever grateful, The Sheriff”

How Walker Kessler Fits With the Lakers Roster

Heading into a new offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking to restructure the roster around guards Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

This new agenda began when LeBron James announced that he would not be returning to the Lakers this offseason, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported at the start of free agency.

Reaves was given a brand-new four-year, $185 million deal heading into free agency. He will be Doncic’s counterpart for seasons to come.

Kessler will join the Lakers’ roster as the new lob-threat big man. Something Luka Doncic has been pushing for since getting traded to the team in 2025, according to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin.

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Los Angeles added veteran center Kevon Looney in free agency. The 30-year-old will serve as a reliable backup to Kessler after the Deandre Ayton trade to the Washington Wizards.

Along with Kessler and Looney, the Lakers have completely brought in new role players. This includes guards Collin Sexton and Quentin Grimes, and forward Sandro Mamukelashvili.

The Lakers aren’t done either. According to ESPN’s Anthony Slater, Los Angeles “still hopes to land” free agent forward Jonathan Kuminga.