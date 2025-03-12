Hi, Subscriber

Lakers Projected to Trade for Double-Double Center in Bold Offseason Move

It’s no secret that the Los Angeles Lakers‘ top priority in the offseason is to look for a starting-caliber center following the failed Mark Williams deal.

Bleacher Report’s Greg Swartz proposed an offseason trade that could land the Lakers their coveted starting center to pair with Luka Dončić.

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: Walker Kessler

Utah Jazz Receive: Dalton Knecht, 2031 first-round pick (unprotected)

“Kessler, 23, is a massive presence in the middle who’s averaging a double-double (11.5 points, 12.5 rebounds) while swatting 2.3 shots a game and leading the NBA in field goal percentage (72.7 percent),” Swartz wrote. “Utah may not be shopping Kessler, although a future unprotected first and a good prospect in Knecht (14.3 points, 39.3 percent from three as a starter) should at least start a conversation.”

Kessler was on top of the Lakers’ wish list when they still had Anthony Davis, who was clamoring for a center to slide him back to his preferred power forward position. The Lakers’ calculus changed when they swapped Davis for Dončić, who prefers to play with a lob threat.

Kessler isn’t as athletic as Dereck Lively II or Daniel Gafford but the Jazz center has developed into one of the elite rim protectors in the league, which on paper, perfectly fits the Lakers’ defensive approach.

It’s hard to imagine that the Jazz will accept only a first-round pick plus a young player for Kessler.

Leading to the trade deadline, ESPN’s Shams Charania reported that the Jazz repeatedly rejected the Lakers as they could not meet their steep asking price for their prized center.

Utah’s Steep Asking Price

In December, Michael Scotto of Hoopshype reported that the Jazz’s asking price is at least two first-round picks.

“Teams gauging Kessler’s availability in Utah have come away with the sense that it’ll take at least two first-round picks to pry him from the Jazz, a high asking price in their eyes,” Scotto wrote at the time.

Yesterday’s price may not be this summer’s price for Kessler, who is a much better player with no injury history compared to Williams, whom the Lakers initially viewed as worth Knecht, a pick swap and their 2031 first-round pick.

And the Jazz may no longer view the Lakers’ 2031 pick as valuable as before, especially if Dončić signs an extension this summer to remain in Los Angeles.

Rich Paul Non-Committal on LeBron James’ Return Timeline

While the Lakers’ biggest weakness right now is the center position, their biggest challenge in the homestretch of the season is LeBron James‘ health.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported on Sunday, March 9, that James is expected to miss at least one to two weeks with a groin strain.

Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul was non-committal on when his top client can return from his groin injury.

“He knows his body better than anybody, so we kind of have to follow him there,” Paul said on “The Pat McAfee Show” on Tuesday, March 11. “So I won’t put a timetable on it. I’ll let LeBron decide what was to be done there. He has a great trainer and medical staff with the Lakers, and Mike Nancias (Lakers athletic trainer) leads that for him and so, I’ll just be in a lockstep with those guys.”

Alder Almo is a basketball journalist covering the NBA for Heavy.com. He has more than 15 years of experience in local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Alder is from the Philippines and is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

