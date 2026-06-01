Los Angeles Lakers Warned To Stay Away From $82.5 Million Defender This Summer

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to rebuild around Luka Doncic this offseason. Doncic’s three-year, $165 million extension is set to begin, so the Lakers are on the clock to create a championship-contending roster.

According to ESPN’s Bobby Marks, the Lakers have multiple needs this summer, including shooting, a shot blocker and lob threat, and an athletic, defensive-minded wing.

There will be plenty of shooters in free agency, though Luke Kennard flourished in the postseason, especially in the first round. Marcus Smart remains one of the best defensive-minded wings in the league, but the Lakers might need to upgrade from Deandre Ayton.

Kennard is set to become an unrestricted free agent, while Smart and Ayton have player options.

Lakers Warned To Stay Away From $82.5 Million Defender

One of the players linked to the Los Angeles Lakers this past season was Lu Dort of the Oklahoma City Thunder. Dort is one of the tougher defenders in the league, though he’s not the most athletic out there.

Dort’s shooting is pretty solid, but he could get cold at times. He’s entering the final year of a five-year, $82.5 million contract. The Thunder have a team option to terminate his contract, which means he could be a free agent this offseason.

However, Colin Keane of LakeShowLife has warned the Lakers to stay away from Dort following his abysmal showing in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

“Dort has an $18.2 million club option this offseason,” Keane wrote. “His collection of playoff stinkers has some people speculating that the Thunder might pick up that option as a means to trade Dort, but the Lakers should still stay away, even if that happens.”

Keane prefers the Lakers bringing back Marcus Smart rather than going after Dort. Smart has a player option and is coming off an impressive postseason run, averaging 12.9 points, 3.5 rebounds, 5.1 assists, 2.4 steals and 1.0 blocks in 10 games.

Dort, on the other hand, was limited to just 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 15 games.

Lu Dort Wants to Stay in OKC

Speaking to reporters in his end-of-season interview on Sunday, Lu Dort was asked about his future with the Thunder.

Dort expressed his desire to stay in Oklahoma City, trusting general manager Sam Presti in whatever he wants to do this summer.

“The conversation hasn’t happened yet,” Dort said, via Joel Lorenzi of The Athletic. “I have a lot of trust in this organization, in Sam. Really grateful for all the stuff he did for me to this point. I want to stay here. This organization, this city, shaped me as a player. My main goal is to stay here.”

The Thunder signed Dort as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He went on to become a huge steal by the franchise, starting in 423 out of 432 games in the regular season since he was a rookie. He has career averages of 11.6 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists with shooting splits of 41/36/79.