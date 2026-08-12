Lakers Face Complications With Future of Hidden Backcourt Gem

The Los Angeles Lakers have endured a pivotal offseason, completely reshaping their roster following the high-profile departure of LeBron James.

Significant changes have also taken place at the developmental level, with the Lakers’ G League affiliate relocating from the team’s training facility in El Segundo to Coachella Valley.

The move coincides with considerable roster turnover. Kobe Bufkin, Drew Timme, Nick Smith Jr., RJ Davis, and Malik Williams could all move on after playing significant roles for South Bay last season.

However, several familiar faces could remain part of the organization. Forward Arthur Kaluma strengthened his position with an impressive Summer League before earning a two-way contract with the Lakers.

Elsewhere, an under-the-radar name could emerge as part of a new-look backcourt. Australian guard William “Davo” Hickey joined the Lakers’ G League affiliate late last season and could now be positioned for a larger opportunity in Coachella Valley.

Lakers Could Hand William Hickey Expanded G League Opportunity

In March, the Lakers announced the signing of Hickey from the NBA G League Player Pool during a period of significant transition for the roster.

A month earlier, center Kylor Kelley agreed to a buyout to pursue an opportunity in the Philippines, while guard Augustas Marciulionis also departed via buyout to return to Lithuania.

Hickey ultimately played a limited role down the stretch, appearing in three G League games and averaging 2.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.6 assists in 11.9 minutes per contest.

At the time, opportunities were difficult to come by in a crowded backcourt featuring Davis, Smith, and Chris Manon, while NBA assignee Bronny James also commanded significant minutes.

That landscape could look considerably different in 2026-27.

Manon is set to once again split his time between the NBA and G League on a two-way contract, while James’ role at the developmental level remains uncertain.

Veteran guard Jon Elmore also featured on the Lakers’ Summer League roster and could be another player lined up for Coachella Valley.

Hickey, however, remained part of the Lakers’ summer plans, suggesting the organization could be interested in bringing him back for a full season and a more extended evaluation.

Hickey Flashed Versatility During Summer League

Across seven Summer League appearances spanning the California Classic and Las Vegas, Hickey averaged 3.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.0 steal while shooting 39.1% from the field and 37.5% from three-point range.

He averaged 16.3 minutes per game and flashed his all-around ability with nine points, seven rebounds, and three assists in a victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Hickey also produced an unusual but impactful stat line during a California Classic win over the Miami Heat, finishing with zero points, three rebounds, seven assists, two steals, and one block.

There is, however, an important complication surrounding his potential return.

While the Lakers hold Hickey’s returning G League rights, the 27-year-old remains under contract with the Illawarra Hawks in Australia’s National Basketball League through the 2026-27 season.

Whether Hickey returns to Australia or pursues another season in the G League remains to be seen.

Given how little he featured after arriving late last season, though, the prospect of significantly more playing time in Coachella Valley could make another stint with the Lakers mutually beneficial.

Hickey arrived in the United States following an extensive spell in Australia’s NBL, where he averaged 8.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.3 assists across 138 appearances over six seasons.

He also helped lead the Hawks, LaMelo Ball’s former team, to the 2025 NBL Championship, delivering 21 points, 10 rebounds, and eight assists in the title-clinching victory.

Hickey has also represented the Australian national team across 2024 and 2025, averaging 9.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 4.2 assists in 21.1 minutes per game across 10 appearances.