Lakers Fought Off Western Conference Rivals to Land 24-Year-Old Wing

The Los Angeles Lakers continued their busy offseason on Monday by signing forward Ziaire Williams to a one-year, $3 million contract.

The 24-year-old adds much-needed athleticism and depth on the wing for JJ Redick after the departures of LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, and Luke Kennard in free agency.

Williams, the 10th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, became available after the Brooklyn Nets declined his $6.25 million team option, sending him into unrestricted free agency.

The Lakers, however, were not the only team pursuing his services.

Lakers Beat Out Rival Interest to Sign Ziaire Williams

According to The Athletic’s Dan Woike, the New Orleans Pelicans “made a push” to sign Williams in recent days.

Ultimately, the young forward chose the Lakers, with his hometown ties and the opportunity to join a contending team built around Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, Walker Kessler, and a wave of young talent proving decisive.

Across 56 games last season, Williams averaged 10.2 points, 2.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 1.4 steals while shooting 42.5% from the field and 34.3% from three-point range.

He also converted 85.0% of his free throws while averaging 22.9 minutes per game, setting career highs in several statistical categories.

The 6-foot-9 forward fits the profile of the young, athletic wing the Lakers were widely expected to pursue this offseason.

Teams built around Doncic have traditionally thrived with athletic wings and a rim-running center, making Williams a logical fit on the perimeter while also representing an affordable, high-upside addition.

His signing fills the Lakers’ 15-man roster, although the front office’s work may not be finished.

ESPN’s Shams Charania and Ben Golliver have both reported that Los Angeles remains firmly in the mix for Jonathan Kuminga.

“The Lakers are still in strong pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga and could clear room to add the free agent forward via a sign-and-trade deal with the Hawks or by waiving a player on their roster, among other avenues,” Golliver wrote.

LA’s Jonathan Kuminga Pursuit Remains Alive

Woike added that those within the Lakers organization do not view the situations involving Williams and Kuminga as an “either/or situation,” suggesting the team still believes it can acquire both players as part of its offseason overhaul.

Charania has also reported that the Lakers view Kuminga as a “potential starting forward” as they continue to aggressively pursue him, with Jake LaRavia, Jarred Vanderbilt, and Dalton Knecht among the players who could potentially be moved to facilitate a deal.

On Sunday, NBA insider Jake Fischer suggested negotiations between the Lakers and Kuminga’s representatives had cooled, raising fresh uncertainty over a move.

“The Lakers continue to be connected to Jonathan Kuminga, but the longer they don’t come to an agreement on a deal, they being the Lakers and Jonathan Kuminga’s representation, it does kind of seem like the iron is losing its hotness,” he reported on a Bleacher Report livestream.

Fischer did echo Charania’s reporting by adding that the Lakers still view Kuminga as their preferred long-term option at small forward.

That suggests Williams was signed to strengthen the team’s depth rather than fill the starting role on the wing, leaving Los Angeles’ pursuit of Kuminga unchanged.

In the meantime, the Lakers have already made significant progress toward adding younger, more athletic talent to the roster.

First-round pick Cameron Carr has generated excitement with his Summer League performances, while Williams arrives as a proven, yet still developing, rotation-caliber wing with room to continue growing.