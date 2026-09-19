Grizzlies Make Major Brandon Clarke Announcement 4 Months After Shocking Death

The Memphis Grizzlies used what would have been Brandon Clarke’s 30th birthday to announce how they will carry his memory into the coming season.

Memphis will honor Clarke with a pregame tribute and moment of silence before its Oct. 21 season opener against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Grizzlies players also will wear a “BC” memorial patch on their jerseys throughout the 2026-27 season.

“Today, on his birthday, we remember BC,” the team posted Saturday on X. “He will continue to remain at the heart of Grizz Nation.”

Clarke died May 11 at age 29. His death stunned an organization and city that had watched him grow from a draft-night acquisition into one of the Grizzlies’ most popular players and teammates.

Brandon Clarke’s Death Was Ruled Accidental

The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner later determined that Clarke died from the combined effects of heroin and cocaine. His death was ruled an accident.

Clarke was found unresponsive at a residence in the Los Angeles area and pronounced dead at the scene.

Approximately six weeks earlier, Clarke was arrested in Cross County, Arkansas, following a traffic incident. He faced allegations that included possession and trafficking of a controlled substance, reckless driving and fleeing from law enforcement. Authorities said more than 230 grams of kratom were recovered from his vehicle.

The charges had not been resolved before his death and did not result in a conviction.

Those circumstances became part of the painful final chapter of Clarke’s life. They did not erase the relationships he built during seven seasons in Memphis or the person his teammates and coaches came to know.

Following his death, current and former Grizzlies described Clarke as a joyful presence whose influence extended beyond the court. Fans also created tributes outside FedExForum.

Grizzlies Star Left Lasting Mark in Memphis

The Oklahoma City Thunder selected Clarke with the No. 21 pick in the 2019 NBA draft before immediately trading his rights to Memphis. The transaction became one of the defining moves of the Grizzlies’ rebuild.

Clarke earned All-Rookie first-team honors in 2020 after averaging 12.1 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 61.8% from the field. His instant chemistry with Memphis’ young core helped him become an essential part of the franchise’s rise from rebuilding team to playoff contender.

He spent his entire seven-year NBA career with the Grizzlies, averaging 10.2 points and 5.5 rebounds across 309 games.

The numbers captured only part of his value. Clarke played with relentless energy and unusual efficiency, sprinting the floor, finishing lobs and creating extra possessions without requiring plays to be called for him.

Injuries interrupted the latter portion of his career. He tore his left Achilles tendon in March 2023 and later dealt with significant knee and calf issues.

Clarke also developed a meaningful connection with Memphis through his community work. On his birthday in 2025, he visited KIPP Memphis Collegiate Schools and donated books and educational materials to second-grade students.

That gesture resurfaced after his death as an example of the warmth others saw in him.

The Grizzlies’ announcement arrived exactly one year later. The opening-night ceremony will allow fans, teammates, coaches and staff members to grieve together. The jersey patch will ensure the tribute continues beyond one emotional evening.

There will be Clarke’s initials on every uniform and his memory accompanying Memphis throughout the season.

For a franchise still processing an immeasurable loss, the message was simple: BC remains part of Grizz Nation.