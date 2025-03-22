Grizzlies Clarke to Miss Remainder of Season With Knee Injury

Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke is set to miss the remainder of the season with a PCL sprain in his right knee, as reported by ESPN Insider, Shams Charania.

Clarke last played on March 19th against the Portland Trail Blazers, where he failed to return to the game with knee soreness. After missing Friday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the team announced he suffered a high degree sprain of the PCL ligament, which will sit the forward for the rest of the year.

Although Clarke was averaging a career low in minutes and overall production, Memphis will without a doubt miss his production as the forward provided consistent inside scoring and energy off the bench. The sixth year forward was a valuable backup for All-Star and Defensive Player of the Year candidate Jaren Jackson Jr., and has slotted in as the starter on occasion.

Injuries have routinely plagued the young forward’s career, with the forward missing chunks of time in his first few seasons. In the 2023-24 season, Clarke was limited to 6 games due to an Achilles tear. Even with injuries, Clarke has shaped his career to being an athletic power forward who can provide energy off of the bench.

With Brandon Clarke out for the season, the Memphis Grizzlies, who are currently in the Western Conference’s fifth overall seed with a 43-28 record, are going to lean on production from rookie Center Zach Edey and forward Santi Aldama for production. Edey has proven to be an effective NBA player for Memphis and Aldama has provided value with his combination of a seven-foot tall frame and three-point shooting ability.

The Grizzlies will return to the court on March 25th to face the Utah Jazz in Salt Lake City.