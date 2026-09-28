Grizzlies Give Positive News on Zach Edey’s Health

The injury bug has hit the Memphis Grizzlies for the better part of the last decade, it seems, but some good news involving center Zach Edey could steer things in the right direction.

Edey was out for the majority of the 2025-26 season due to a stress reaction in his ankle. The team sidelined him in December to allow him to heal. But in March of this year, Edey would require surgery, which ruled him out for the remainder of the season.

During media day today, the Grizzlies provided a very positive update on his future availability.

“Zach Edey is cleared to be a full go,” Commercial Appeal’s Damichael Cole wrote on X. “The Grizzlies may be conservative with his usage in the preseason, but they’re encouraged with his progress.”

Signs Point to Zach Edey Being 100% by Opening Night

Getting Edey back and healthy was one of the biggest goals of the offseason for the franchise. One of the focal points of the future, he needs as much game time as possible to build that on-court relationship with Cameron Boozer and Cedric Coward.

“Zach Edey is doing well and is exactly where they hoped he would be,” The Daily Memphian’s Drew Hill wrote on X. “He’s doing full speed, full court activity. They anticipate he will be ready for the start of the regular season.”

For Edey, success would be getting reps and playing games. It’s unknown how much time he will get in the preseason — which starts on Oct. 5 against the Atlanta Hawks — but any rep is a good sign.

“I’ve really locked in on my body,” Edey said during today’s media day. “On the good days, I feel more athletic than I did last year already.”

The Grizzlies With Zach Edey

In a small sample size of 11 games last season, Edey was spectacular and appeared to be making a significant jump. He averaged 13.6 points, 11.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks per game.

In games where Edey played at least 10 minutes, the Grizzlies went 7-3. That includes a 32-point, 17-rebound outing against the Sacramento Kings.

If he can maintain that output and mesh well with Boozer, the duo could become a very strong frontcourt.