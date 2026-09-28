Ja Morant Sends 3-Word Message to Memphis at Portland Media Day

When asked if he still had a relationship with the city of Memphis, Ja Morant answered bluntly:

“That’s my family,” Morant said.

Morant Still Holds Memphis Close

Morant, who spent his first seven seasons in Memphis, embraced the city, its people and its culture.

He became a hero to many and became the face of the city. He’s one of the biggest names associated with Memphis. Morant put the city on his back and on the map, leading the Grizzlies to heights they’d never reached before.

The way of his departure left a bad taste in many fans’ mouths. It seemed as though he’d given up on Memphis, and maybe the city had given up on him.

Morant had suspensions and injuries that kept him out for a lot of time, halting any chance for the Grizzlies to continue to contend. He lost a lot of his core teammates to trades and was unhappy with the front office for a multitude of reasons.

He seemed checked out during the majority of the 2025-26 season, and fans speculated if his time as a Memphis Grizzlies player was all but over. It ended up being so, but not because he quit on the city.

He still holds Memphis near and dear to himself. He posted to X on Sept. 1, celebrating the city’s “901 Day.”

While he may be in a new city and organization, Memphis will forever be a part of Morant’s journey and heart.

A New Beginning

Now in Portland, it’s a new chapter in Ja Morant’s life both on and off the court. The Morant era in Portland is here, and it’s pretty exciting.

“Everything that happened over the years pretty much was just stuck with me,” Morant said during Media Day. “Everybody keeps bringing (those things) up. As long as Memphis was across my chest, it was still (being) said.”

With the fresh start, the focus is back on the basketball court.

Morant is coming off a 2025-26 season — playing only 20 games — in which he averaged 19.5 points, 3.3 rebounds and 8.1 assists per game.

Now, next to Damian Lillard, Morant has to fight for a starting role. Morant, with a starting role or not, is focused on winning games and pushing the Trail Blazers back to the playoffs.