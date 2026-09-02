Ja Morant Sends Heartfelt Message to Memphis

The 2026 calendar turned to September 1, making it 901 day in the Memphis area. Former Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, who Memphis traded to Portland this past summer, posted a heartfelt message on X.

“901 💙,” Morant said on X.

The Bond Between Star and City

Regardless of how messy it might have gotten this season between Morant and the franchise, his love for the city is unquestionable.

To showcase that love, Morant wasn’t shy in pouring back into the city. In 2021 during the holiday season, Morant did “Ja’s 12 Days of Kindness,” where he asked people to send him charitable and local organizations, and he would pick winners to send various gifts.

In June 2022, Morant opened up over a dozen refurbished courts in the Memphis area.

“Just to show you know that I care, and I do whatever I can to make their lives better and also give back to the city of Memphis,” Morant said in an article written by Action News 5.

During his time in the city, Morant hosted many youth basketball camps, gave back to numerous charities and invested across the city that drafted him in 2019.

Ja Morant Returns in February

Morant’s Blazers travel to Memphis to play the Grizzlies on Feb. 6 and 8, marking a small three-day window to catch the ex-franchise player back in his old home.

It will be a dramatic day in the city. A tribute video will take center stage in a likely packed-out FedExForum. For the first time, the Grizzlies faithful will see their star in another uniform.