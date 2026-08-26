Ja Morant’s Memphis-Area Mansion Sold for Millions

Ja Morant has put his Memphis days behind him, selling his Eads, TN home for $3.2 million, WMC Action News 5’s Lydian Coombs reports.

Morant bought the property in 2022, just after securing his five-year, $231 million extension.

“The house spans more than 13,000 square feet and includes multiple living areas intended for both everyday use and larger gatherings,” FOX17 WZTV Nashville reported.

“Features described in real estate listings include dedicated entertainment spaces, including a movie theater, salon room, and game rooms, as well as open interiors that prioritize natural light.”

Morant bought another home in the same neighborhood for his parents.

Ja Morant’s Memphis Property Sold

Even though the Grizzlies traded Morant on June 29, Morant listed the property for sale on April 3, according to WMC Action News 5.

Trade rumors were beginning to circulate at the time, and this certainly elevated the belief that his time in a Memphis jersey was coming to an end.

After Ja Morant listed the property, Locked on Grizzlies Podcast Co-Host Joe Mullinax posted a tough pill to swallow for Grizzlies fans on X.

“He wants out, and he’s not wrong to feel that way,” Mullinax wrote.

“As I said on the show this week. It’s time to move on. For all involved, it’s best now.”

Morant also bought a home in Miami in December, with him seeking a potential move to the Heat. Ja Morant has since listed the house after his arrival in Portland.

A New Era for Both

Morant’s moved on to Portland, where he’ll star in a guard-heavy squad with Damian Lillard and Scoot Henderson, alongside forward Deni Avdija. He’s been given a chance to rejuvenate his career in a new place.

For Memphis, they’ve turned over the roster, starting fresh with a plethora of young talent and a hefty chest of draft capital.

Even though the final piece of Ja Morant in Memphis is gone, his lasting contributions remain.

Ja Morant will make his Memphis return on Feb. 6.