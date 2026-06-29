Grizzlies Send Ja Morant to Trail Blazers in Blockbuster Trade

The Memphis Grizzlies have finally rid themselves of point guard Ja Morant, sending him to the Portland Trail Blazers in a blockbuster trade that’s been years in the making.

“BREAKING: The Memphis Grizzlies are trading two-time NBA All-Star Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers for Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, sources tell ESPN,” ESPN’s Shams Charania wrote on his official X account on Monday.

Morant, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, was once considered the future face of the entire league but saw his career derailed by off-court issues and injuries.

In March 2023, Morant was suspended for 8 games after a video surfaced of him brandishing a firearm while intoxicated inside a Denver-area nightclub.

Just 2 months later, Morant was in another video brandishing another firearm and was suspended for 25 games — costing him approximately $7.6 million in salary. The Grizzlies signed Morant to a 5-year, $197.23 contract extension in July 2022 — a deal that still has 2 years remaining on it.

In the 3 seasons since his suspensions, Morant has only played in 72 out of a possible 246 regular-season games — including just 9 games in 2023-24 and 20 games in 2025-26.

When Morant was healthy — and staying out of trouble — he was 1 of the NBA’s most electric and popular players. Morant averaged over 25.0 points per game for 3 consecutive seasons from 2021 to 2024, including a career-high 27.4 points in 2021-22.

Morant’s Famous Quote: ‘I’m Fine in the West’

By trading Morant to the Trail Blazers, Morant gets to stay in the conference he’s tied to famously by a quote from a 1-on-1 interview in December 2022 in which he was asked if he was worried about any teams in the Western Conference.

“Nah, I’m fine in the West,” Morant said, smirking.

Just 3 months later, Morant’s career would start to become undone due to his suspensions.

The Grizzlies were coming off an appearance in the Western Conference Semifinals when Morant made his infamous declaration. They’ve lost in the 1st round twice since then, and missed the playoffs after going 25-67 this season.