6-Time All-Star Emerges as Potential Miami Heat Trade Target

Since the Miami Heat were swept out of the NBA playoffs in the opening round, we’ve heard countless rumors regarding potential trades for a superstar. Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo have been the most common names floated as targets.

Adding either of those stars would undoubtedly improve the Heat’s chances of success. However, there’s no guarantee either will be available via trade this summer. Furthermore, the Heat may not have enough tradable assets to win any potential bidding war for the two aforementioned stars.

Miami will know this, too. According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Heat could turn their focus toward DeMar DeRozan, who would be a far more attainable target.

“It is highly unlikely that all three of Duncan Robinson, Terry Rozier, and Andrew Wiggins begin the 2025-26 season on Miami’s roster,” Siegel reported. “DeMar DeRozan is once again viewed by other teams as a potential target for Riley and the Heat.”

DeRozan joined the Sacramento Kings last season. However, a year of dysfunction from the franchise means he may be available on the trade market. The veteran forward averaged 22.2 points, 4.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds this season. He shot 32.8% from deep and 51.3% from 2-point range.

Heat Given Tough Truth in Giannis Pursuit

In a recent episode of his “The Bill Simmons Show” podcast, Bill Simmons provided a clear assessment of why the Heat are an unlikely suitor for Giannis.

That’s why targeting someone like DeRozan makes sense. He would could at a far cheaper cost than Giannis or even Durant. Furthermore, he would still be capable of leading Erik Spoelstra’s offense. Miami would likely be able to retain Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo in a deal, too. Therefore, the franchise would have a core trio to build around.

Heat Could Struggle in the Trade Market

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, the Heat are short on tradeable assets, which could make life difficult throughout the summer.

“Don’t take any of the cheese when you’re hearing Heat, Lakers, Knicks, you know, the supposed blue bloods of the NBA,” McMenamin said when speaking on the “Rich Eisen Show”. “I just don’t see them-they don’t have the capital. They don’t have the room. They don’t have the pieces. None of those three.”

McMenamin’s comments were related to the reported rumors linking Miami with a move for Giannis. However, the franchise’s limited tradeable assets mean it could struggle in its pursuit of high-level talent.

Fortunately for Miami, it appears there will be significant movement around the league this summer. Pat Riley can use that to his advantage as he looks to rebuild a roster that is clearly lacking in upside. Still, Heat fans may need to accept that next season might be a difficult one. It’s incredibly hard to turn a team’s fortunes around in one offseason, even if that team is Miami.