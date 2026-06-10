With the 2026 NBA Draft roughly two weeks away, the NBA is anticipating quite a few trades. Whether that means the Miami Heat can conclude their hunt for Giannis Antetokounmpo or not is unclear.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons dropped an intriguing prediction on the Giannis timeline this week. He suggested that the Milwaukee Bucks could finally make their move after Game 4 of the NBA Finals.

Jake Fischer of The Stein Line didn’t have the same timeline prediction (before the draft, but not as early as this week) in his latest news drop regarding the Giannis sweepstakes, but there was another mention of Miami–and Heat fans will be equally unsurprised and happy.

“As for what Giannis himself prefers … Sources close to the process consistently say that they believe that Miami is at the top of Antetokounmpo’s current wish list,” Fischer wrote on Tuesday, June 9.

However, there is still a threat creeping.

Miami Heat Get Alarming Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Update

Fischer added that the idea of Giannis Antetokounmpo joining the Boston Celtics is “still in his thoughts somewhere.”

After hearing most of Giannis’ previous suitors fade away from the sweepstakes and place their attention elsewhere, the Celtics seem to be the one team that won’t go away.

On a slightly positive note, there have been enough conflicting reports on Boston’s interest to leave their threat level to Miami as nothing more than a question mark right now.

Why The Celtics Have An Advantage

Antetokounmpo wants to compete for a title. Although the Celtics dropped their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers during the 2026 NBA Playoffs, nobody in the Eastern Conference anticipates a big drop-off.

Next season, the Celtics are expected to be back in the hunt for a possible title run. While the Bucks would want a haul that would hit Boston’s depth, Giannis’ presence could still keep the Celtics as strong contenders.

The Heat are more of a question mark in that sense. Over the past three seasons, Miami cracked the playoffs twice. They lost in the first round both times, winning just one playoff game over those two postseason runs.

In 2025-2026, the Heat couldn’t make it out of the Play-In Tournament after clinching the tenth seed. Giannis should make them better, but the Heat’s status as championship contenders is certainly more of a question mark than Boston’s.

The Heat still seem to be in good standing for Antetokounmpo. But as long as the Bucks’ star is untraded–and the Celtics are expected to be in the superstar forward’s mind–Miami can’t be 100% confident until they get a deal done.