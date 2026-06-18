Bad News Hit Miami Heat’s Pursuit Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

The Miami Heat has been believed to be the leader in the race for Giannis Antetokounmpo in the regular season. However, the Heat’s chances may have been hit with a crucial stalemate, which could spell potential disaster to their chase for the former two-time MVP.

According to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, the Milwaukee Bucks have yet to receive a favorable offer from the Heat in their Giannis trade talks. Windhorst added that there is a good chance a deal would not materialize by next week, when the NBA Draft commences.

“So far, from what I am told, the Bucks have yet to receive an offer that they’re willing to accept for Giannis Antetokounmpo, which is somewhat nearing what happened at the trade deadline last February,” Windhorst said in ESPN’s Get Up show. “While there is this deadline of the draft, and I am told that they intend to try to trade him by the draft, I think it’s possible, there’s some percentage chance, that they don’t find the deal that they like.”

Windhorst thinks the Bucks could be looking to get all possible assets from the Heat to give up Giannis, who has been on the trading block since last season.

“Miami has been the team that’s been most aggressive and trying to get him,” he said. “But they have seven or eight different pieces they can trade, and none of them I consider super premium. I think the Bucks probably want all of them.”

Milwaukee Bucks’ Asking Price From Miami For Giannis

There had been reports about the Bucks’ asking price from the Heat. According to NBA reporter Evan Sidery, the Bucks could be looking at Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, and a future first-round pick.

Tyler Herro and Nikola Jovic have also been floated, but their names are expected to be rerouted to another team for possible draft compensation.

Notably, there is no mention of Bam Adebayo, the Heat’s star, in any rumors about a Giannis deal.

Further delays could put the Heat’s chances of getting Giannis as a surprise team could easily get themselves inserted and potentially overpay to get the two-time MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.

Among other teams that have been rumored to be targeting Giannis in the offseason are the Boston Celtics, the LA Clippers, and the OKC Thunder. However, the Heat remains the heavy favorite to get them, according to insiders.

Miami Already Preparing For Giannis Arrival

According to another NBA insider, Jake Fischer, the Heat is already making calls, inquiring about shooters with other teams in the event Giannis arrives in Miami.

“I’ve also been advised that Miami has begun making some additional calls in search of some supplementary shooting in the event that its dream frontcourt pairing of Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo actually materializes,” Fischer reported.

Giannis has been proven to be most effective when he is surrounded by floor spacers and other perimeter defenders.

Giannis led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship with a crew full of 3-point shooters and perimeter defenders.

With the possibility of them giving up most of their players for a Giannis trade, many expect the Heat to have a very different look next season.