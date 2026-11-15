Heat Star Bam Adebayo Sends NSFW Message to Haters After Win vs. Pistons

After a 0-4 start, the Miami Heat improved to 7-6 after beating the Detroit Pistons on Saturday.

It was also their fourth win in a row, taking them fourth in the Eastern Conference standings. They’re just behind the Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers, and the Pistons.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is still playing like an MVP, Klay Thompson has found his shooting stroke, and Bam Adebayo has bounced back after a terrible start to his partnership with “The Greek Freak.”

Bam Adebayo’s Message to Heat Haters

Speaking on South Florida’s Sports Station 104.3 WQAM after the win against Detroit, Bam Adebayo was asked about the noise surrounding the team when they started the season 0-4.

Adebayo had an NSFW message for the haters, dropping an F-bomb live on broadcast.

“We don’t give a f*ck about that noise,” Adebayo said. “Man, we don’t care about that noise. We’re worried about us. The same people that are going to hate us are the same people that are going to cheer for us. For us, we just care about the guys in that locker room and the coaches.”

The Heat had a lot of doubters after the terrible start to the season. Things were being said about the natural fit of Giannis Antetokounmpo alongside Adebayo.

Thompson’s shooting was nearly nonexistent in the first week of the campaign, while Andrew Wiggins still couldn’t find his rhythm.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra made some changes, with Pelle Larsson taking over Wiggins’ spot in the starting lineup. Davion Mitchell has also become more involved as a playmaker, averaging 10.1 assists per game in his last nine games.

Giannis on the Heat Finding Their Rhythm

In his postgame media availability, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the recent success the Miami Heat has had after a rough first two weeks of the season.

Antetokounmpo highlighted the team’s developing chemistry, as well as their overall effort on both ends of the floor.

“As a team, I think we’re just clicking better,” Antetokounmpo said via Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald. “We know each other’s spots better. And the most important thing out of all, we’re competing. Our effort is way better than the first four games.”

“I think our effort is way better the last nine games,” he added. “Obviously, there’s going to be a quarter that we play better than the other quarter. But we are able to string throughout these nine games way more quarters that go our way.”

The Heat’s next game is their first real test amid the winning streak. They welcome the Houston Rockets, the third-best team in the West, to the Kaseya Center on Monday.