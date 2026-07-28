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Heat Center Bam Adebayo Seen as Candidate for Major Honor

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LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 25: NBA player Bam Adebayo of the Miami Heat attends a game between the Dallas Wings and the Las Vegas Aces at Michelob ULTRA Arena on June 25, 2026 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated the Wings 99-84. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are building around Bam Adebayo as one of their centerpieces. Giannis Antetokounmpo is the other foundational piece after executing a trade for him. Adebayo is one of the best centers in the league when it comes to the defensive side of the floor.

Adebayo also scored the second-most points in a single game in NBA history last season. Pat Riley clearly didn’t want to move him for Antetokounmpo, and now they will build around him. He’s also one of the best American centers in the NBA.

In fact, Adebayo is seen as one of the leading candidates to be the starting center in the Olympics in two years.

GettyMiami Heat center Bam Adebayo dribbles the ball in a game. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

Heat Center Bam Adebayo Seen as Candidate to be Starting Center for Team USA

According to Zach Kram of ESPN, Adebayo is the leading candidate to be the starting center for Team USA in the 2028 Olympics. Adebayo has played for Team USA before. He makes the case that both Joel Embiid and Anthony Davis are too injury-prone to be counted on in two years.

“By process of elimination, Adebayo is now on firmer ground to make his third Olympic roster after winning gold in Tokyo and Paris earlier this decade,” Kram wrote.

The center position is by far the weakest spot for the Americans when the Olympics roll around. They don’t have many other good options. Chet Holmgren is the only other one who has played at a high level who could possibly make the roster. Adebayo would be playing in his third Olympics.

In each of the last two Olympics, Adebayo has played a reserve role. He has won two gold medals already, and he should be in a position to be the starting center in 2028. The roster around him will likely look much different, as several older players likely won’t be on the roster.

GettyMiami Heat center Bam Adebayo holds on to the ball in a game. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Miami is Hoping to See Bam Adebayo Take a Big Step Next Year

Adebayo is going to be the second-best player for the Heat next season. They want him to take a step in the right direction next year on the offensive end. He showed the capability of being a great scorer when he poured in 83 points against the Wizards.

Specifically, Miami is hoping that Adebayo can become a better 3-point shooter. With Antetokounmpo in the starting lineup, Miami needs to spread the floor more. Adebayo shot just 31.8 percent from beyond the 3-point arc last season.

Increasing that to at least 35 percent will be key for the offense to be much better than it was a year ago. Miami had the 12th-best offense in the league last season. They also played at the fastest pace, which likely won’t be the case next season.

Adebayo is still one of the best centers in the league, even without a 3-point shot. Developing that part of his game would make him even more dangerous.

Ryan Stano Ryan Stano covers the NBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been covering sports since 2017, covering the NFL, College Football, College Basketball, and the NBA. His work has been featured on Yahoo, Bleacher Report, FanSided, and Sports Illustrated. More about Ryan Stano

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Heat Center Bam Adebayo Seen as Candidate for Major Honor

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