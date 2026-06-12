The Herro brothers have the NBA world talking.

After a cryptic post on Instagram from Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro, his brother, Austin, added some fuel to the speculation with his comment.

Austin Herro posted a picture of a deer, causing Milwaukee Bucks fans to see that as a sign that the Heat are going to soon send the sharpshooter to Wisconsin.

Bucks Fans Sound Off On Tyler Herro After NBA World Spots Cryptic Comment

How are Bucks fans taking the cryptic comments?

OnRedditAtWorkRN is not a fan: Miami can keep him

Usagi1983 doesn’t believe it would be a long-term fit: I thought he was signed longer, so Herro is either traded or gone after 26-27? Woof..

Over-Training-488 has a strong message for Heat fans: No heat fans, no matter how many times you come in here to convince us your package is good, Herro f****** blows chunks and is not a Giannis centerpiece.”

Blue_rush believes it could just be wishful thinking: Wondering if this is just wishcasting from his brother? Apparently he unfollowed the heat on IG and I saw someone say Ware unfollowed Bam on IG too.

BucksPackGLove respectfully: No thanks.

The CheezenOne does not like the hypothetical package: If we trade Giannis for that shit Heat deal, I am absolutely done with the NBA. It’s just feeding superstars to the big markets at that point.

Unlikely_AD1009 gets honest: The problem is there is no good trade. No team can offer anything close to equal value at least with the Heat they get this years 13th pick. The Bucks could flip Herro for more draft capital possibly. It’s really a no-win situation.

Tyler Herro Trade Rumors

Insiders in Miami have gone on record to state that there is a good chance that Herro played his final game with the Heat.

The entire NBA knows that the Miami Heat are Giannis Antetokounmpo’s top trade suitor, and the Bucks understand that it’s time to close the chapter on their relationship with the former MVP.

The Bucks don’t have to keep Herro, but they will more than likely trade for a package centered around him if they do send Giannis to Miami.

Clearly, Bucks fans are pushing back on the idea of Herro. In a way, it’s understandable.

While Herro is valuable, winning accolades such as Sixth Man of the Year and All-Star in his past, and averaging 19.5 points, while shooting 38.2% from deep throughout his career, he would be a centerpiece in a trade for a future Hall of Famer.

The fact that the Bucks might not get an every-year All-Star in exchange for a former MVP is a tough pill to swallow for Bucks fans, but the Heat are one of a few teams that Giannis wants.