Miami Heat Linked to Damian Lillard, 4 More Potential Targets

The Miami Heat took a significant step forward this offseason after trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but questions remain about the team’s backcourt heading into the year.

Why Miami Might Look Beyond Davion Mitchell

While Giannis and Bam Adebayo figure to anchor the frontcourt, Miami still lacks a true floor general to run the offense at an elite level. Davion Mitchell, 28, currently holds that role. There’s growing uncertainty about whether the Heat plan to commit to him long-term, according to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Jackson reported that Miami may prefer to wait and see how Mitchell fits alongside Antetokounmpo this season. The team is also keeping an eye on which free agents might accept the Heat’s mid-level exception next summer. Mitchell has just one year and $12.4 million remaining on his contract. That puts real weight on how he performs. He averaged 9.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 6.5 assists per game last season. Improving on those numbers could be enough to secure a bigger long-term deal.

Potential Names on the Heat’s Radar

Jackson’s report named several players who could be in play for Miami’s mid-level exception next July, including Damian Lillard if he opts out of his deal with Portland, Zach LaVine, De’Andre Hunter, Donte DiVincenzo and Lu Dort.

Lillard stands out as the most notable name given his history of interest in joining Miami previously, though his age and recent injury concerns have diminished his overall value somewhat. LaVine represents a different kind of fit as more of a scoring guard than a traditional playmaker, and as a two-time All-Star who just turned 31, he could also land outside what Miami is realistically able to offer. Hunter, DiVincenzo and Dort round out the list as more affordable, modest additions, each bringing versatility at the guard spot without requiring major financial commitment.

The Miami Heat’s Current Approach

For now, Miami appears content with its roster as constructed, even while acknowledging room for improvement at the position. If Mitchell develops into the player the team hopes he can become, the Heat would likely be satisfied extending him and moving on from the search entirely. Until that happens, though, the organization is expected to keep exploring its options given the win-now timeline created by the Antetokounmpo trade.