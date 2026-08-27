Draymond Green Warns Heat Fans After Klay Thompson Signing

The news of Klay Thompson joining the Miami Heat has created more hype, but Draymond Green thinks that fans need to calm down. Miami already became a team to pay more attention to after trading for two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, they badly lacked depth and shooting until adding both Thompson and Tim Hardaway to improve those issues.

Green felt he needed to cite a warning to fans acting too confident about Klay’s signing:

“I don’t like how everybody is trying to act like ‘oh, it’s Klay Thompson! Klay to the Heat!’ Like this is Klay from 2018. The reason I don’t like it is that I feel like everybody is trying to set Klay up for failure. I’m going to say it right here right now. Let’s stop acting like it’s 2017 Klay going to Miami. I wish sports media would speak on it more, like when Ray Allen went to Miami. Don’t try to set my brother up like you’re getting the 2018 version, so when you don’t, you can bash him. Yes, he’s going to provide shooting…. Let’s look at him like Ray going to Miami, back when sports media was a good thing.”

The former Golden State Warriors had a good relationship, so Draymond is speaking from a perspective to protect Klay. Fans have been acting like the Heat solved their problems and will now be a top team in the East. This is still up in the air with at least eight East teams having high goals.

Draymond Green Wants To Protect Klay Thompson

The main point made by Green is that he believes fans and media are trying to set up Thompson to fail by acting like Miami is getting prime Klay. Draymond wants everyone to view this like when Allen went to the Heat at the end of his career to join the LeBron James contender.

Thompson is still a good three-point shooter and offers veteran leadership to any locker room. Four NBA Championships as a starter and arguably the second most important player to Warriors dynasty behind Stephen Curry are huge positives.

Miami has become a far better team with Klay both due to his experience and looking over their flaws. Thompson adds the shooting needed for a starting lineup with Giannis and Bam Adebayo in the starting lineup.

Can Klay Thompson Flop In Miami?

Thompson does have some pressure on him since he’s the best outside shooter on the team. Giannis and point guard Davion Mitchell will look to Klay to hit corner or outside threes whenever he’s left wide open.

To Green’s overall point, the blame could go to Thompson if he fails to be an effective shooter. The end of Klay’s Golden State tenure saw him getting blamed for low shooting percentages in a series against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Miami will need Giannis to be the one leading them to great success all season. Thompson should be viewed as a role player, but he’ll still have to make his shots when he gets them or risk getting criticized.