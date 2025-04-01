Former Heat Fan Favorite Could Be Headed Back to Organization

Goran Dragic spent six and a half seasons with the Miami Heat between 2015 and 2021. He became a fan favorite during his tenure. Furthermore, he earned his lone All-Star selection while suiting up in Miami.

Dragic retired from the NBA at the end of the 2022-23 season. Yet, according to Ethan Skolnick of Five Reasons Sports, the former guard could return to the Heat organization in some capacity (likely non-playing) ahead of next season.

“Goran’s been around the organization a lot lately, and I expect him to be part of the organization next year,” Skolnick said on a April 1 podcast. “I think that’s the way that this is trending. Also, I talked to Goran last year, and he said he wanted one year to kind of get his life where he wanted it, and then probably want to be with the Heat organization. You see him everywhere now — he’s doing community events and all that.”

Since Dragic left the franchise, the Heat has struggled to replace him at the guard position. Adding Dragic to Miami’s staff could allow him to help develop his long-term replacement. Still, Skolnick did stop short of discussing what role Dragic could have within the Heat franchise. As such, it’s difficult to postulate what his potential impact could be.

Heat Could Target $100 Million Guard

If Dragic is tasked with helping improve Miami’s guard players, he could find himself working with Anfernee Simons. In a recent article from ClutchPoint’s Brett Siegel, the Heat were cited as a potential landing spot for the impressive scorer.

“The young guard is the main trade asset to keep an eye on in Portland,” Siegel reported. “There has been plenty of chatter linking Simons to the Orlando Magic since he is from Florida and attended IMG Academy, which is south of the Tampa area. Another team discussed as a potential landing spot for Simons is the Miami Heat, sources said.”

Siegel continued.

“With Butler gone, the Heat are focused on moving forward with Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo as the focal points on their roster. Miami would be a lot more comfortable if Herro wasn’t always tasked with the “point guard role,” and moving on from Terry Rozier will be one of their main goals in the offseason.”

Simons would be a legitimate upgrade over Terry Rozier. He could form a fearsome partnership with Tyler Herro. Simons is averaging 19.3 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds this season. Given his age and talent level, it’s hard to gauge what Portland’s asking price could be.

Heat HC Breaks Down Tyler Herro Improvements

During a recent media availability, Erik Spoelstra detailed how Herro has improved his game this season.

“He’s playing so patiently without the ball,” Spoelstra said. “It’s really slowing down for him. The more aggressive you are, he’ll play off the ball. He’s playing less and less, bringing the ball up the court and running an angle pick and roll; he’s playing off a catch, playing off overreactions. He’s so skilled; if you are getting him on the move like that, he’s a handful. And he’s burning a lot less calories doing it as well. Guys are getting comfortable getting him the ball when he’s on the move.”

Herro has been a true bright spot for the Heat this season. If Dragic does return in some capacity, it will be interesting to see whether he has an impact on Herro’s approach and future development.

Regardless of his role, Dragic will be a welcomed addition to the Heat organization. However, you can’t blame anyone who is hoping that he will be part of Spoelstra’s coaching staff, if he does return to Miami in the summer.