Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Brother Finds New Team After Heat’s Firm Stance

The Antetokounmpo family setup that became part of Milwaukee’s landscape will not follow Giannis Antetokounmpo to Miami.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo made that official Monday.

The 34-year-old forward signed a two-year contract with Aris BC that includes a third-year team option, sending him back to Greece for the 2026-27 season after spending six of the past seven years alongside Giannis with the Bucks.

The move comes after Miami made clear it had no intention of recreating Milwaukee’s arrangement around its new superstar.

“There won’t be any more Antetokounmpo brothers in Miami,” ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne said on the “Mason & Ireland” show in June. “That whole ‘We have Kostas and Thanasis on the team,’ I don’t think that’s going to continue from what I understand.”

It was not a direct public declaration from Miami Heat president Pat Riley. But the message attributed to Miami was unmistakable.

The Heat traded for Giannis, not the entire family.

Thanasis Antetokounmpo Reunites With Brother in Greece

Thanasis will still have an Antetokounmpo beside him.

His younger brother Kostas also signed with Aris earlier this offseason, giving the brothers another opportunity to play together after both previously spent time around Giannis during Milwaukee’s run.

For Thanasis, it is also a return home.

The Athens native previously played for Filathlitikos from 2011-13 and Panathinaikos from 2017-19, winning domestic championships in 2018 and 2019.

He then became a fixture in Milwaukee.

Thanasis appeared in 230 regular-season games for the Bucks from 2019-26, averaging 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game. He missed the entire 2024-25 season while recovering from a torn Achilles before returning last season.

He was also part of Milwaukee’s 2021 NBA championship team.

Aris, meanwhile, is not simply collecting recognizable names. The club went 14-10 in the Greek Basketball League last season and has added former NBA players Khem Birch, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and E.J. Liddell along with the two Antetokounmpo brothers.

Heat Taking Different Approach Around Giannis

Miami’s philosophy has been considerably different since acquiring Giannis.

The Heat surrendered Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis and a substantial package of draft capital to land the two-time MVP and Bobby Portis from Milwaukee.

Since then, Riley’s front office has focused its remaining resources on players expected to help immediately, including Klay Thompson and Nick Richards.

That makes every roster spot more valuable.

Milwaukee could afford to view Thanasis partly through the lens of chemistry, continuity and his importance to Giannis. Miami appears unwilling to make the same calculation.

There is no suggestion that Giannis has objected. In fact, Thanasis’ decision removes the question altogether.

Giannis is beginning a new championship chase in Miami.

Thanasis and Kostas are beginning theirs together in Greece.