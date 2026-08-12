Hi, Subscriber

Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Christmas Day Game Prediction

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Getty
MIAMI, FLORIDA - JULY 16: Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat speaks to the media during an introductory press conference at Kaseya Center on July 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule for next season on Wednesday.

One of the five games on December 25 is the Miami Heat visiting the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

It’s a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, as well as two of the best players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bold Christmas Day Prediction

Giannis Antetokounmpo

GettyMiami Heat President Pat Riley (L) and head coach Erik Spoelstra (R) pose for a photo with Giannis Antetokounmpo #7 of the Miami Heat during an introductory press conference at Kaseya Center on July 16, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Speaking to NBA Europe, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the importance of playing on Christmas Day. He jokingly called out the league for not featuring him enough on Christmas before predicting a win for the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics.

“That’s going to be fun,” Antetokounmpo said, via Heat Central on X. “I haven’t played on Christmas for a while now, NBA. C’mon now. I’m just excited to give fans a little excitement. I also enjoy being at home with my kids during Christmas but there’s nothing better than a little kid opening his gift and then turning on the TV watching NBA games. I’m exited for that and gonna put on a show. I’m going to get a win, too.”

It’s going to be a fun matchup between two new-look franchises. The Heat just acquired Antetokounmpo, plus the possibility of adding more veteran free agents. They have been linked to Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal, among others.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. They will have Paul George as Jayson Tatum’s new star teammate.

Since the 2021-22 season, Antetokounmpo has played against the Celtics 13 times. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 50.5% shooting from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Christmas Day Record

Giannis Antetokounmpo

GettyGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks works out before a game at Fiserv Forum on April 05, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

During his legendary career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has only played in six Christmas Day games so far. Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks played on December 25 for six straight seasons from 2018 to 2023, at the height of The Greek Freak’s popularity.

Antetokounmpo has a Christmas Day record of 3-3. He’s averaging 26.3 points, 12.5 rebounds. 4.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks on 45.8% from the field in six games.

His best Christmas Day performance was in 2021 against the Boston Celtics. He finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Bucks’ 117-113 win.

On the other hand, Antetokounmpo’s worst performance on December 25 was in 2020 against the Golden State Warriors. He had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists on 4-14 shooting.

However, it wasn’t a tough loss for the Bucks. They dominated the Warriors from start to finish to get the 138-99 victory.

Antetokounmpo has faced the Celtics and New York Knicks twice and the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers once on Christmas. He will look to get his way against Boston and win his first December 25 game as a member of the Miami Heat.

Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo David is a sports journalist covering basketball for Heavy. He has a decade of experience writing about the NBA and WWE. He's currently based in the Philippines. More about Juan Paolo David

0 Comments

Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Christmas Day Game Prediction

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x