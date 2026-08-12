Heat Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Bold Christmas Day Game Prediction

The NBA announced its Christmas Day schedule for next season on Wednesday.

One of the five games on December 25 is the Miami Heat visiting the Boston Celtics at the TD Garden.

It’s a showdown between two of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, as well as two of the best players in the world, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jayson Tatum.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Bold Christmas Day Prediction

Speaking to NBA Europe, Giannis Antetokounmpo discussed the importance of playing on Christmas Day. He jokingly called out the league for not featuring him enough on Christmas before predicting a win for the Miami Heat against the Boston Celtics.

“That’s going to be fun,” Antetokounmpo said, via Heat Central on X. “I haven’t played on Christmas for a while now, NBA. C’mon now. I’m just excited to give fans a little excitement. I also enjoy being at home with my kids during Christmas but there’s nothing better than a little kid opening his gift and then turning on the TV watching NBA games. I’m exited for that and gonna put on a show. I’m going to get a win, too.”

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It’s going to be a fun matchup between two new-look franchises. The Heat just acquired Antetokounmpo, plus the possibility of adding more veteran free agents. They have been linked to Klay Thompson, DeMar DeRozan and Bradley Beal, among others.

Meanwhile, the Boston Celtics traded Jaylen Brown to the Philadelphia 76ers this offseason. They will have Paul George as Jayson Tatum’s new star teammate.

Since the 2021-22 season, Antetokounmpo has played against the Celtics 13 times. He’s averaging 27.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists on 50.5% shooting from the field.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Christmas Day Record

During his legendary career, Giannis Antetokounmpo has only played in six Christmas Day games so far. Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks played on December 25 for six straight seasons from 2018 to 2023, at the height of The Greek Freak’s popularity.

Antetokounmpo has a Christmas Day record of 3-3. He’s averaging 26.3 points, 12.5 rebounds. 4.7 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.2 blocks on 45.8% from the field in six games.

His best Christmas Day performance was in 2021 against the Boston Celtics. He finished with 36 points, 12 rebounds, five assists and two steals in the Bucks’ 117-113 win.

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On the other hand, Antetokounmpo’s worst performance on December 25 was in 2020 against the Golden State Warriors. He had 15 points, 13 rebounds and four assists on 4-14 shooting.

However, it wasn’t a tough loss for the Bucks. They dominated the Warriors from start to finish to get the 138-99 victory.

Antetokounmpo has faced the Celtics and New York Knicks twice and the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers once on Christmas. He will look to get his way against Boston and win his first December 25 game as a member of the Miami Heat.