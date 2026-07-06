Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes LeBron James Free Agency Pitch as Heat Rumors Swirl

The Miami Heat have already made the biggest splash of the offseason when they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. And yet, their work is not close to being done just yet. The Heat need to build their team up around Antetokounmpo now, and that could lead them to pursue a reunion with LeBron James in free agency.

James let the Los Angeles Lakers know that he did not intend to re-sign with them this offseason, creating a frenzy for his services once he hit the open market. It seems like James is only considering signing with a handful of his suitors, one of which is Miami. And now that Antetokounmpo is in town, he made it clear that he would like to play alongside James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Gushes Over LeBron James

The addition of Antetokounmpo finally gave the Heat the superstar player they have been looking for over the past few years. However, he alone isn’t going to be able to win Miami a championship. Guys like Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins will be able to help him out, but more help is needed.

James could be the perfect option for this team. He has already spent four years playing for the Heat, helping them win a pair of championships during his first stint in town. With Miami being one of the final teams in the running for James’ services, it appears the team has a real shot at landing him, especially with Antetokounmpo in tow now.

Reports have indicated that the Heat’s acquisition of Antetokounmpo has put them on James’ radar, which makes them an enticing duo to consider. It seems like Antetokounmpo is doing his part to try and recruit James to town, as he offered some high praise of the legendary forward when discussing him recently.

“The person I like to watch a lot is LeBron James. I like to watch him,” Antetokounmpo subtly said in a clip with popular livestreamer Neon.

Should the Heat Sign LeBron James?

Even at the age of 41, James still played at a high level for the Lakers last season (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%). He may not be the MVP-caliber player he was at the peak of his powers, but James is still an All-Star who can help a team win a championship. The Heat have title aspirations now, which is also something that could appeal to James.

Miami probably isn’t the frontrunner for James in free agency right now, but if Antetokounmpo can get in his ear, who knows what could happen. The Heat would be foolish to pass up on James, so while it isn’t a surprise to see them making a push for him, they will simply have to wait to see what he decides to do for the upcoming 2026-27 campaign.