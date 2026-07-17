Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Major Bam Adebayo Statement After First Workout

The Miami Heat officially introduce Giannis Antetokounmpo as part of the franchise on Thursday.

Antetokounmpo is already focused on bringing an NBA championship back to Miami. He has started working out with Bam Adebayo, who has been the face of the Heat since Jimmy Butler was traded to the Golden State Warriors last year.

Speaking to WQAM’s Brendan Tobin, the two-time MVP opened up about his work out with Adebayo and made a major statement about his new star teammate.

“Worked out for like 2-3 hours,” Antetokounmpo said, via Heat Central on X. “I knew he was a good player. After the workout, I realized he’s not a good player, he’s a great player. Most importantly he’s a good guy to be around. He seem like a guy that’s very competitive. “He’s going to demand excellence. That’s why the Heat have been good for so long. I’m excited to improve our defense together, I’m excited to win games with him. I’m excited to be in high pressure situations with him because I know he’s a guy that won’t break. He will be right there next to you. I hope he’s excited that I’m here too.”

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Antetokounmpo and Adebayo have had their battles over the years, but they now form one of the most formidable duos in the NBA.

Their defensive potential is through the roof, but their offense should be as good as any duo regardless of how limited their range is. Antetokounmpo is one of the greatest scoring power forwards ever, while Adebayo famously has the second-greatest scoring game in NBA history.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Motivated Ahead of Heat Debut

Speaking in his introductory press conference, Giannis Antetokounmpo looked reinvigorated representing his new team.

Antetokounmpo went through multiple injuries last season, but it looks like he’s healthy and motivated heading into his debut campaign for the Miami Heat.

“You walk through the hallways and you see the history and you see the players that have been a part of this organization and things that they’ve done,” Antetokounmpo said, via ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. “I want to make all the moves that they’ve made worth it. It’s a place I feel like brings pressure, and I thrive under pressure. It brings the best out of me.”

“The Greek Freak” added that he’s excited to play under coach Erik Spoelstra and represent the city of Miami. He’s hungry to win again, so Heat fans have something to look forward to next season.

Giannis Changes Number in Miami

After wearing the No. 34 jersey for the Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to switch his jersey number with the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo wanted to respect his previous stint with the Bucks while also continuing to honor his parents.

The two-time MVP explained that he wore 34 because of his parents’ birth years of 1963 and 1964. Now with Miami, he decided to add three and four and wear the No. 7 jersey, which was previously worn by Goran Dragic from 2015 to 2021.