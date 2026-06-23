Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Potential Miami Heat Contract Extension Details Revealed

The Miami Heat finally have their first superstar since LeBron James.

The Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday. Antetokounmpo’s tenure in Milwaukee ends after 13 seasons.

In exchange, the Heat traded Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, the No. 13 pick in this year’s NBA draft, two future first-round picks, a future first-round pick swap and a future second-round pick.

According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the deal will be finalized on July 6.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Potential Contract Extension

One of the risks in trading for Giannis Antetokounmpo was his contract, which contains a player option for the 2027-28 season. That means the two-time MVP can opt out of his contract to become a free agent next summer.

ESPN’s Bobby Marks reported that Antetokounmpo will be eligible for a contract extension on January 6. Marks added that The Greek Freak has two potential deals in place if he wants to stay with the Miami Heat.

“Giannis Antetokounmpo will be eligible starting on January 6 to sign an extension for: 4 years/$275M if he opts-out 3 years/$214M if he opts-in The opt-in is slightly more lucrative.

The three-year deal is more lucrative for Antetokounmpo because it has a higher annual value than the four-year contract. The Athletic’s Zach Harper reported that the one-time NBA champ will sign an extension once he becomes eligible.

At 31 years old, Antetokounmpo is still at the prime of his career. He has endured muscle-related injuries over the past few seasons, though he has been phenomenal when healthy.

In 36 games last season, Antetokounmpo still averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds and 5.4 assists as the Milwaukee Bucks miss the playoffs for the first time since 2016.

Miami Heat’s Potential Roster Next Season

Coach Erik Spoelstra will have to make some adjustments next season and accommodate Giannis Antetokounmpo into his innovative offense.

The Miami Heat’s starting five is expected to be Davion Mitchell, Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Giannis and Bam Adebayo. They then have Bobby Portis, Pelle Larsson and Nikola Jovic coming off the bench, as per ESPN’s Zach Kram and Ben Golliver.

However, the Heat would have to make a decision on Wiggins and Powell, who are expected to be free agents this offseason. Wiggins can opt out of his contract, though he can be re-signed to a cheaper deal to ensure that Powell gets signed to a new contract.

Wiggins averaged 15.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks per game last season. He’ll be a solid small forward option for the Heat, while Powell was the Heat’s lone All-Star.

Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 58 games. He seems like a perfect third option on offense behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo.