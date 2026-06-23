Heat’s Projected Starting Lineup, Cap Situation After Giannis Blockbuster

The Miami Heat finally got their superstar.

After months of relentless pursuit, the Heat acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis from the Milwaukee Bucks in a blockbuster trade that instantly reshapes both the franchise’s roster and its championship aspirations.

ESPN’s Shams Charania reported Monday that Miami is sending Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., rookie guard Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, one pick swap and a second-round pick to Milwaukee.

The package includes the No. 13 pick in Tuesday’s NBA Draft, unprotected first-round picks in 2031 and 2033, a 2030 pick swap and a 2033 second-round selection.

The deal will not become official until July 6, leaving open the possibility of further expansion. But barring additional changes, team president Pat Riley has assembled what could become one of the NBA’s most imposing frontcourts.

Projected Starting Lineup Suddenly Looks Like a Contender

As currently constructed, the Heat could open next season with:

PG: Davion Mitchell

SG: Norman Powell (unrestricted free agent)

SF: Andrew Wiggins ($30.2 million player option)

PF: Giannis Antetokounmpo

C: Bam Adebayo

Few teams can match that combination of size, athleticism and defensive versatility.

Antetokounmpo remains one of basketball’s most dominant two-way forces. The two-time MVP averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.7 blocks while shooting 62.4% from the field in 36 games during the 2025-26 season.

Adebayo is coming off another All-Star-caliber campaign, averaging 20.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks in 73 games during the 2025-26 season. He also expanded his offensive game by making a career-high 1.7 three-pointers per contest.

Together, Antetokounmpo and Adebayo give Miami perhaps the NBA’s most versatile defensive frontcourt and one capable of overwhelming opponents in transition and around the basket.

Norman Powell’s Return Suddenly Becomes Critical

No player on the roster may have become more important overnight than Powell.

The veteran guard is an unrestricted free agent, but Miami possesses his Bird rights and can exceed the salary cap to retain him.

Powell averaged 21.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.7 made three-pointers while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc in 58 games during the 2025-26 season, production that earned him his first All-Star selection.

Assuming he returns, Powell projects as Miami’s third offensive option behind Antetokounmpo and Adebayo while serving as the roster’s premier perimeter scorer and floor spacer.

Wiggins also assumes increased importance.

The former All-Star averaged 15.5 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals, 1.0 blocks and 2.1 made three-pointers during the 2025-26 season, giving Miami another versatile wing capable of defending multiple positions while complementing its new superstar duo.

Heat Face Important Cap Decisions

The blockbuster acquisition, however, comes with significant financial consequences.

According to NBA salary cap analyst Yossi Gozlan of the Third Apron Substack newsletter, Miami is now hard-capped at the first apron after using the expanded 125% trade exception mechanism to acquire Antetokounmpo.

The Heat currently have approximately $18.1 million in first-apron space to fill four roster spots.

Gozlan noted that Miami could create additional flexibility by trading Nikola Jovic or if Wiggins declines his $30.2 million player option.

This Heat roster needs shooting. They can re-sign Norman Powell up to any amount with his Bird rights and even extend him now. They'll need to reduce their payroll to create space to re-sign him. They could also use more flexibility to open up the full $15M mid-level. https://t.co/YHX7MKd7QK — Yossi Gozlan (@YossiGozlan) June 23, 2026

More importantly, additional room may be necessary to retain Powell while also potentially unlocking access to the full $15 million mid-level exception.

The current projected bench includes Portis, Pelle Larsson, Nikola Jovic, Keshad Johnson, Dru Smith and Myron Gardner.

There will almost certainly be more moves to come.

But the Heat’s priorities have fundamentally changed.

The franchise spent months chasing a transformational superstar.

Now it has one.

The next challenge is constructing the right supporting cast around Antetokounmpo and Adebayo to maximize what suddenly looks like one of the Eastern Conference’s most dangerous cores and a legitimate championship contender in the Eastern Conference.