Outside of the scattered narratives from NBA insiders, the most notable Giannis Antetokounmpo spokesperson this offseason has been the Milwaukee Bucks veteran, Bobby Portis.

As Portis reminded the public just how close he is with Giannis this offseason, the veteran forward hasn’t been able to avoid the burning questions regarding the Greek Freak, as the trade rumors won’t simmer down.

The Miami Heat are paying close attention to the situation, and Portis dropped a public statement on Giannis on Thursday, June 11.

Giannis’ Teammate Gets Honest On Trade Rumors As Heat Pursue NBA Star

“Rumors have been spreading since I got on the Bucks,” Portis said on FanDuel TV’s Run It Back.

“I started with the Bucks in the pandemic, 2020. I’ve been hearing about Giannis rumors and trades for six years. I don’t know what’s going to happen, what’s going to partake. I think the best thing we can do is just wake up every day, keep grinding, keep working, and whatever God has for you is for you.”

For most of this week, it seemed that the Heat were unquestionably the favorites to land Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks.

On Thursday, the Boston Celtics joined the action once again. While the Celtics’ recent motives have been questioned, they should not be ruled out of the Giannis market. Antetokounmpo reportedly has an interest in potentially joining the Celtics.

Bobby Portis Is A Name To Watch

Portis revealed that he remains close with Giannis, and they are always checking in. The relationship between Giannis and Portis is a great sign for the Heat.

On June 10, The Associated Press’s Tim Reynolds reported that there is a “growing belief in some corners” that a trade including Giannis might have to include Bobby Portis this offseason.

While most trade package projections don’t imagine the Heat taking Portis along with Giannis, it’s something the Heat might have to really consider. Or, they’ll have to find a third team to get involved and take the veteran on.