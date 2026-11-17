Miami Heat star Giannis Antetokounmpo will receive a World Series ring following the Milwaukee Brewers’ title run this October.

Antetokounmpo became a minority owner of the team in August of 2021, just two months after winning the NBA Finals and Finals MVP with the Bucks. Five years later, the return on investment is a second ring, confirmed by Brewers president of business operations Rick Schlesinger, as told to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

“Everybody who’s an owner would be getting a ring. Sure. He’s an owner.”

The Brewers finally broke through and won a title after making the postseason in seven of the eight previous seasons, including two trips to the NLCS (both losses to the Dodgers). The title run allowed Milwaukee to exorsize their Los Angeles demons, sweeping the Dodgers before winning the World Series in five games against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Shares Advice With Brewers

Ahead of the MLB Postseason, Giannis joined his brother Thanasis’ podcast, the Thanalysis Show, to offer a few words of advice for the Brewers.

“Enjoy. Don’t let the outside noise infiltrate the locker room. You guys have started something months ago together,” said Antetokounmpo. “When we won the championship there was so much outside noise coach (Mike Budenholzer) used to say don’t ever get too high, don’t ever get too low.

“And when we win a game, people are going to say how amazing you are, it’s not true. And when we lose a game, they’re going to say you’re the worst. It’s not true either. Just stay even.”

That approach helped deliver the second title in Bucks history, the first since 1971, when Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Oscar Robertson led the team.

Parallels Between The Bucks and Brewers Title Teams

While there aren’t many similarities in the way baseball and basketball are played, Antetokounmpo saw similarities in the years-long journeys each team took before they finally made it over the hump.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of pressure because they’ve always been good,” Antetokounmpo remarked on the podcast. “We were in the same position. We were always good winning in the regular season but wasn’t able to win in the playoffs. I always believed if you stayed consistent, you keep on knocking on the door, eventually that door will break. And I think the Brewers have done this for many years and eventually that’s going to happen.”

Antetokounmpo first reached out to the Brewers during the 2020 COVID season about getting more involved within the Milwaukee community and, more specifically, with the Brewers. The NBA superstar is no longer in the city, playing his first season in Miami with the Heat, but his impact on Wisconsin will live on beyond his playing days as his 50-point performance is among the best closeout games in Finals history.

The Brewers are in the process of designing the rings right now and will be presented to the team, staff and front office when the Brewers open their 2027 campaign in the spring.