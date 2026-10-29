MLB World Reacts to Milwaukee Brewers World Series Victory

The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions for the first time in their franchise’s history.

It took Milwaukee just nine games to get through the NLCS and Fall Classic, which is a true signal and proof of one of the most dominant MLB playoff runs to date.

There’s so much credit to be passed along, but in the immediate celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers claiming victory as kings of the baseball world, let’s take a quick look at some reactions from across social media.

The commissioner’s trophy is headed to Wisconsin!!

More MLB on Heavy: Milwaukee Brewers Win First-Ever World Series in Five Games Over Tampa Bay Rays

Reactions to Milwaukee Brewers’ First-Ever World Series Title

Just to name a few, Jacob Misiorowski, Jackson Chourio, Jake Bauers, Christian Yelich, Abner Uribe, Aaron Ashby, Trevor Megill… are all World Series CHAMPIONS!

Here are some of the best reactions from top accounts across the social media world:

@CC_Sabathia: “The best team from start to finish. So well deserved for Pat Murphy, the entire @Brewers team, and the fans!!! World Series CHAMPIONS”

@JJWatt: “WORLD SERIES CHAMPION MILWAUKEE BREWERS!!!!”

@RealSkipBayless: “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS. FINALLY. DOMINANTLY.”

@PatMcAfeeShow: “Congrats to THE BREWERS 🗣🗣 WORLD SERIES CHAMPS The Brewers were an electric team to watch all year.. and, from my understanding, they played old school fundamental baseball. Now they’re World Champions forever”

@JoeyVotto: “The Brewers are better in every meaningful part of baseball in 2026.”

@darrenrovell: “The Brewers are the lowest-payroll-ranked World Series champion in 23 years (No. 19) and the second lowest in the last 35 years ( Marlins , No. 25, 2003).”