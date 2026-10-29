MLB World Reacts to Milwaukee Brewers World Series Victory

ST PETERSBURG, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 26: The Milwaukee Brewers celebrate from the dugout during the ninth inning against the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field on October 26, 2026 in St Petersburg, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
The Milwaukee Brewers are World Series Champions for the first time in their franchise’s history.
It took Milwaukee just nine games to get through the NLCS and Fall Classic, which is a true signal and proof of one of the most dominant MLB playoff runs to date.
There’s so much credit to be passed along, but in the immediate celebration of the Milwaukee Brewers claiming victory as kings of the baseball world, let’s take a quick look at some reactions from across social media.
The commissioner’s trophy is headed to Wisconsin!!
Here are some of the best reactions from top accounts across the social media world:
@CC_Sabathia: “The best team from start to finish. So well deserved for Pat Murphy, the entire @Brewers team, and the fans!!! World Series CHAMPIONS”
@JJWatt: “WORLD SERIES CHAMPION MILWAUKEE BREWERS!!!!”
@RealSkipBayless: “CONGRATULATIONS TO THE MILWAUKEE BREWERS. FINALLY. DOMINANTLY.”
@PatMcAfeeShow: “Congrats to THE BREWERS 🗣🗣 WORLD SERIES CHAMPS The Brewers were an electric team to watch all year.. and, from my understanding, they played old school fundamental baseball. Now they’re World Champions forever”
@JoeyVotto: “The Brewers are better in every meaningful part of baseball in 2026.”
@darrenrovell: “The Brewers are the lowest-payroll-ranked World Series champion in 23 years (No. 19) and the second lowest in the last 35 years (Marlins, No. 25, 2003).”
@BarstoolBigCat: “Congrats to the Brewers & their fans. Just a relentless machine of a team. Gotta tip your cap when you watch a team dominate like they did start to finish Very happy for Christian Yelich, he deserves this, and I think we can all agree competing in the HR Derby is irrelevant now”
TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience.
Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French
MLB World Reacts to Milwaukee Brewers World Series Victory