Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: What The Heat, Celtics Are Offering The Bucks

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has come down to just two Eastern Conference teams: the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat.

Each team has reportedly consolidated its assets to build a package that could give it a shot at Giannis. Here is what they are offering the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for the Greek Freak, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania.

For the Heat, they have packaged a slew of young players, draft picks, and rookie-scale contracts that could help the Bucks better control the salary cap.

“In Miami, there are more players involved, more cost-controlled rookie scale contracts. There’s more draft capital involved there. These conversations have been a blood bath,” Charania said on ESPN’s Get Up.

Shams on the Heat and Celtics trade offer for Giannis: “Both deals are vastly different. With Boston deal you have Jaylen Brown, a superstar led package. There are additional pieces In Miami, there are more players involved, more cost controlled rookie scale contracts. There’s… https://t.co/8aCzreyCM7 pic.twitter.com/enqKpOG7DG — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) June 22, 2026

With the Celtics, the Bucks could get Jaylen Brown, one of the longtime stars in Boston, on top of potential salary fillers. Compared to the Heat offer, the package is built on Brown’s star power rather than future draft capital.

“Both deals are vastly different. With the Boston deal, you have Jaylen Brown, a superstar-led package. There are additional pieces,” Charania said.

Heat Offers For Giannis Based On Earlier Reports

Earlier reports from insiders indicated that the Heat are willing to give up Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and the No. 13 pick of the upcoming draft, and a future first-round pick in a potential trade with the Bucks.

On Monday morning, the Celtics have emerged as a real threat to get Giannis by putting Brown on the table after numerous weeks of rumors about his displeasure with the team.

Many reports closely said that the Bucks are looking to get as much as they want from trading Giannis, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship.

These talks are expected to fire up in the coming hours prior to the 2026 NBA Draft, which many believe is the internal deadline for a Giannis trade.

Brian Windhorst Speculates Why The Bucks Have Yet To Take The Offers Of The Celtics And Heat

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst raised questions about the Bucks’ decision to still not take what the Celtics are offering for Giannis.

According to him, the Bucks may be trying to decide whether they want to have a team built on Jaylen Brown or have total rest in the post-Giannis era.

“Why hasn’t Milwaukee not done it?” Windy asked. “I speculate Milwaukee is trying to decide ‘do we want a team around Jaylen Brown or a total refresh where we can get three first-round picks, pick swaps, young players, the 13th pick in this draft.’ They have the 10th pick. They could pick 10 or 13 or package them and move up.”

Meanwhile, Jay Williams said that the Bucks could just be trying to extract as many assets from the Heat in their counteroffer.

“The longer you sit and wait, the more you hope a team like Miami throws more things at it to extract more value,” Williams said.

For now, the league is on the edge of its seat as they await the conclusion of this dragged-on trade saga.