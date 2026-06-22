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Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: What The Heat, Celtics Are Offering The Bucks

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Milwaukee Bucks v Boston Celtics - Game Seven
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BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 15: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks handles the ball against Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics during the third quarter in Game Seven of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals at TD Garden on May 15, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images)

The Giannis Antetokounmpo trade saga has come down to just two Eastern Conference teams: the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat

Each team has reportedly consolidated its assets to build a package that could give it a shot at Giannis. Here is what they are offering the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for the Greek Freak, according to ESPN’s NBA insider Shams Charania. 

For the Heat, they have packaged a slew of young players, draft picks, and rookie-scale contracts that could help the Bucks better control the salary cap. 

“In Miami, there are more players involved, more cost-controlled rookie scale contracts. There’s more draft capital involved there. These conversations have been a blood bath,” Charania said on ESPN’s Get Up. 

With the Celtics, the Bucks could get Jaylen Brown, one of the longtime stars in Boston, on top of potential salary fillers. Compared to the Heat offer, the package is built on Brown’s star power rather than future draft capital.

“Both deals are vastly different. With the Boston deal, you have Jaylen Brown, a superstar-led package. There are additional pieces,” Charania said. 

Heat Offers For Giannis Based On Earlier Reports

Dallas Mavericks v Milwaukee Bucks

GettyMILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN – MARCH 31: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks sits on the bench during the first quarter against the Dallas Mavericks at Fiserv Forum on March 31, 2026 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.  (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Earlier reports from insiders indicated that the Heat are willing to give up Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Nikola Jovic, and the No. 13 pick of the upcoming draft, and a future first-round pick in a potential trade with the Bucks. 

On Monday morning, the Celtics have emerged as a real threat to get Giannis by putting Brown on the table after numerous weeks of rumors about his displeasure with the team. 

Many reports closely said that the Bucks are looking to get as much as they want from trading Giannis, who led the Bucks to the 2021 NBA championship. 

These talks are expected to fire up in the coming hours prior to the 2026 NBA Draft, which many believe is the internal deadline for a Giannis trade. 

Brian Windhorst Speculates Why The Bucks Have Yet To Take The Offers Of The Celtics And Heat

Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 19: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts against the Atlanta Hawks during the third quarter at State Farm Arena on January 19, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.  (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

ESPN insider Brian Windhorst raised questions about the Bucks’ decision to still not take what the Celtics are offering for Giannis. 

According to him, the Bucks may be trying to decide whether they want to have a team built on Jaylen Brown or have total rest in the post-Giannis era. 

“Why hasn’t Milwaukee not done it?” Windy asked. “I speculate Milwaukee is trying to decide ‘do we want a team around Jaylen Brown or a total refresh where we can get three first-round picks, pick swaps, young players, the 13th pick in this draft.’ They have the 10th pick. They could pick 10 or 13 or package them and move up.”

Meanwhile, Jay Williams said that the Bucks could just be trying to extract as many assets from the Heat in their counteroffer. 

“The longer you sit and wait, the more you hope a team like Miami throws more things at it to extract more value,” Williams said. 

For now, the league is on the edge of its seat as they await the conclusion of this dragged-on trade saga. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade: What The Heat, Celtics Are Offering The Bucks

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