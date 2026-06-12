New Miami Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Package Revealed

The Miami Heat, by all accounts, should be considered the leaders in the clubhouse to make a trade for NBA superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, as his time with the Milwaukee Bucks appears to be over as the team looks to move the two-time MVP before or around the time of the NBA Draft.

Antetokounmpo trade rumors have run rampant over the past few months, and with the official NBA offseason quickly approaching, speculation about his future, whether it’s with the Heat, Boston Celtics, or another team, has reached a boiling point.

But as Miami is expected to have one of the best trade packages for Antetokounmpo across the entire league, a deal for the Greek Freak is expected to come soon, likely around the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23.

And a new proposed trade idea, the Heat finally land Antetokounmpo, whom they have had their eyes on for a while now.

New Miami Heat Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Idea

Writing for ESPN.com, NBA insiders outlined what a Heat trade for Antetokounmpo at the time of the upcoming draft would look like. Miami has always had the picks and young players the Bucks are looking to get back for their superstar, and with the following package, they are expected to finally land the coveted trade target.

Here’s the trade idea that was put out:

Miami Heat get: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks get: 2026 first-round pick (No. 13), Tyler Herro, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jovic, a 2029 first-round pick, and a 2031 first-round pick

“Regarding the draft, one advantage Miami has is its 2026 first-rounder, which would give the Bucks two lottery picks,” ESPN’s Zach Kram wrote on this Heat trade idea of Antetokounmpo. “In this trade, Milwaukee gains a heap of young talent, including three first-round picks and a 22-year-old center in Ware, and Miami raises its ceiling considerably following four consecutive seasons in the play-in tournament.”

This trade package framework is similar to what has been reported the Heat are willing to give up for a while now. It differs a bit from what NBA insider Jake Fischer reported could be on the table, but based on what those around the league are saying, Miami would have to give up at least a few picks, along with Herro, Ware, and potentially another young player, to have the Bucks interested in a deal.

If Pat Riley and the Heat really want to get a deal done, and the Bucks are willing to take back whatever they can offer, Miami should be the betting favorite to land Antetokounmpo. It would come with a big price tag, but to add one of the best players in the NBA, giving up those assets could very well be worth it.

Giannis Trade Rumors Only Grow Heading Into NBA Offseason

It remains to be seen if an Antetokounmpo trade to the Heat, or any other team for that matter, will come to fruition by the unofficial deadline of the 2026 NBA Draft set by Bucks owner Jimmy Haslam last month.

While Miami is expected to be in the mix, as Antetokounmpo has reportedly expressed interest in moving to and playing for the South Florida team, they might not have the best available trade package.

The Celtics could offer Jaylen Brown and a few other assets in a trade, as they are also expected to be heavily in the mix for the 2021 Finals MVP, though there has been mixed reporting on their interest or willingness to go all in on a trade.

Additionally, the Orlando Magic are expected to be able to give up a sizable package for Antetokounmpo, an offer that could outrank what the Heat are willing to give up.

“The Heat have a fine package. I would say if Giannis ends up on the Heat, it’s for one of two reason. It’s because he puts his thumb on the scale and says ‘I’m only going to play for the Heat,’ which I would not anticipate that happening,” Tim Bontemps of ESPN said on The Hoop Collective podcast. “Orlando can flat out outbid Miami for Giannis. It’s not a debate for me. Orlando has a better package.”

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Antetokounmpo could do all he can to force Milwaukee into accepting Miami’s trade package offer, but if not, they could move him to another team like the Magic in hopes of landing a different set of young players and picks they feel better set them up for the future.

There’s been a lot made about an Antetokounmpo trade and the teams reportedly interested in getting a deal done. For now, the Heat feel like the leaders in the clubhouse, but it doesn’t feel like there will be an answer until closer to the NBA Draft later in June, which now feels like the deadline for a trade to be done.

Strap in, because if the time leading up to the trade deadline had a lot of Antetokounmpo buzz, the next few weeks could feature even more rumors and intel on his future, which at this point, looks more up in the air than ever before.