Giannis Antetokounmpo’s True Feelings on Heat’s LeBron James Pursuit Turns Heads

The Miami Heat have already made the biggest move of the offseason, as they acquired Giannis Antetokounmpo in a blockbuster trade with the Milwaukee Bucks. Landing Antetokounmpo is a huge win for the Heat, but this team still needs some help. That’s why they have been pursuing a reunion with the legendary LeBron James in free agency in the wake of their deal for Antetokounmpo.

After informing the Los Angeles Lakers that he doesn’t plan on re-signing with them this offseason, James has begun listening to pitches from teams he is interested in joining in free agency. One such team is the Heat, who have caught James’ attention now that Antetokounmpo is on their roster. And while adding another star may be a bit divisive, it sounds like “The Greek Freak” has some strong feelings on the team’s desire to sign James.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Wants the Heat to Sign LeBron James

Giannis Antetokounmpo WANTS LeBron James to join the Heat, per @ShamsCharania “There’s a draw with Miami. Pat Riley is a draw, Spoelstra is a draw. I have gotten any feel that there’s still tension between LeBron and Pat Riley that would detour him from that. I think Bam and… https://t.co/HmGZQFvXNY pic.twitter.com/pp5K2aA2r3 — Heat Central (@TheHeatCentral) July 7, 2026

Even as he prepares to enter his age-42 season, James is still one of the most highly sought players in the league. While he may not be the MVP-caliber player he once was, James still put up big numbers for the Lakers last season (20.9 PPG, 7.2 APG, 6.1 RPG, 51.5 FG%), proving he can be an impactful player on a championship contender.

Miami now has a strong core led by Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo, and to a lesser extent, Andrew Wiggins. The depth behind these guys isn’t exactly great, but if they can all produce at high levels, it won’t matter. Adding another guy like James who can fill a lot of the gaps that exist on this team, though, could be the cherry on top for the Heat this offseason.

Considering how much the front office gave up to get Antetokounmpo, his input on these matters has to at least be taken into consideration. In essence, he is not Miami’s franchise player. And while adding a stud like James may take some of the shine away from him, NBA insider Shams Charania revealed that Antetokounmpo is fully onboard with the team bringing him to town.

“There’s a draw with Miami,” Charania said on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.” “I think Pat Riley is a draw, I think Erik Spoelstra is a draw … I haven’t gotten a feel that there’s any tension that still remains between LeBron and Pat Riley that would deter him from that. I actually think Bam Adebayo and Giannis are big draws for him, too. He played Team USA with Bam; he’s got a lot of respect for Bam. Giannis would want LeBron in Miami as well, from my understanding.”

Heat Are Stuck Playing the Waiting Game with LeBron James

The Heat make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for James in free agency. They clearly want to win now after going all-in on Antetokounmpo, and he has experience playing for them, having won a pair of titles during a four-season stint with Miami earlier in his career. The problem is that several other teams are just as good fits for James right now.

A reunion with the Cleveland Cavaliers could also be in the cards for James, while teams like the Philadelphia 76ers, Golden State Warriors, and San Antonio Spurs all have the sort of star power that could entice the future Hall of Famer to sign with them. James’ free agency has a lot of moving parts involved, but the Heat, just like every other team in the running, are going to have to sit back and wait to see what he decides to do for the 2026-27 campaign.