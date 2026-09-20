Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Surprise Miami Appearance Ahead of 1st Season With Heat

Giannis Antetokounmpo was one of the biggest headlines of the NBA’s offseason. After years of deliberation, the Milwaukee Bucks finally parted ways with their longtime superstar. On June 22, it was announced that Antetokounmpo would be part of a monster-trade, sending him to the Miami Heat.

While the two-time NBA MVP hasn’t played a game with his new team yet, that hasn’t stopped him from making his presence felt in the Miami-area. For starters, the one-time Defensive Player of the Year recently purchased a mansion in Pinecrest, a South Florida neighborhood.

Following the trade, Antetokounmpo will remain under contract with the Heat through at least the end of the 2026-27 NBA season. He has a $62.7 million player-option ahead of the 2027-28 NBA season. While there’s no guarantee Antetokounmpo will stay in Miami beyond this season, he’s still taking the time to show his new community how much he cares.

Giannis Antetokounmpo Spotted at Miami School

Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo made a surprise appearance at SLAM Miami. SLAM stands for Sports Leadership Arts Management, and the facility is a charter school that focuses on integrating sports-related themes into classrooms.

Antetokounmpo was in attendance, seen helping a group of basketball players run through practice drills. A video was posted on X by The HEAT Realm (@WadexFlash).

“Giannis Antetokounmpo pulled up to Miami Slam today. Our superstar is already helping out the South Florida community,” the caption above the post reads.

After playing his first 13 seasons with the Bucks, Antetokounmpo was sent to the Heat in exchange for a haul of players and draft picks. Bobby Portis Jr. joined Antetokounmpo in exchange for Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware, Kasparas Jakucionis, three first-round picks, a second-round pick, and a pick-swap.

Antetokounmpo will look to add another NBA championship to his trophy case. During his time with the Bucks, he won one NBA title, leading his team to the playoffs nine times. Rumors had long swirled around the “Greek Freak”, with multiple reports stating he was unhappy with the franchise’s lack of effort toward building a championship-level roster around him.

He always remained careful in his word selection, never fully demanding a trade out of Milwaukee. However, the two teams finally put pen to paper, shipping the NBA Finals MVP to Miami. While he’s settled his real estate roots in the Miami-Dade community, it’s another thing to see the superstar active in the community.

His time spent at SLAM Miami shows his dedication to helping the youth in South Florida improve as young people as well as basketball players. For as long as he stays in Miami, he’ll presumably remain active in the community, as he did the same in his time in Milwaukee.

Antetokounmpo Looks to Continue Hall-of-Fame Level Career

Antetokounmpo has built a Hall-of-Fame resume throughout his time in the league. The 10-time NBA All-Star continued to put up dominant numbers in his final season with the Bucks. He averaged 27.6 points, 9.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 0.9 blocks, and 0.7 steals per game. The main concern with Antetokounmpo at this point in his career is his health.

He only played in 36 games last season, and has only played more than 67 games one time since the 2018-19 NBA season. At 31 years old, there should be a lot of basketball left ahead of him, but only time will tell if the blockbuster trade was worth it for the Heat. And, the world will find out if he sticks around for more than one season to help out the Miami community.