Miami Heat Get Good News as 9x All-Star Trade Target Nearing Major Move

The Miami Heat landed two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and sharpshooting big man Bobby Portis in the biggest move of the offseason. From there, the Heat added more major names, including Klay Thompson and Tim Hardaway Jr.

The Heat has done plenty to address major roster needs this offseason, but one area that could use some starpower is at point guard. Cue the Kyrie Irving trade rumors.

Irving has been a highly-speculated name this offseason, with teams around the league reportedly monitoring the nine-time All-Star’s situation in Dallas. For now, the Mavericks seem to be uninterested in dealing their star point guard. The key two words there? For and now.

As a Western Conference executive put it, Irving could be a longer-term option in Dallas if both sides agree to a team-friendly deal.

“If you have some sense that, OK, we pay him $40 million this year and next year he opts out and we can do a two-year deal or a three-year deal at a lesser number, then I think you can do something,” the executive said.

“If he comes back and he is scoring 24, 25 points (per game), then you will have teams willing to give up a first-round pick for him. Maybe more, maybe a young player, too. But with his injury history, I don’t think you give up more than one first.”

Miami Heat Learn Mavericks Stance on Kyrie Irving

Perhaps the Mavs want to see Irving alongside last season’s Rookie of the Year, Cooper Flagg. However, given the significant salary of the veteran guard, prioritizing flexibility could be an option.

According to Heavy’s Sean Deveney, the Mavs will aim for an Irving trade around the trade deadline, which is welcome news for the Heat.

“Like a lot of veterans, the idea is to play him through January, build value and see if something can be done at the deadline,” Deveney reported.

Irving is owed roughly $39.4 million this upcoming season, and his deal has a player option for the 2027-28 season. Trading him presents the only viable opportunity to get a return for him.

Irving is 34 and entering his 15th NBA season. It makes any move for him a gamble, especially after a long-term injury absence.

His game sharpness may take some time, but Irving remains a top-level creator and scorer when on the floor. The Heat and some other teams would most likely keep an eye on the situation in Dallas as the franchise’s stance on the star guard does not keep the February deadline out of the equation.

Would Miami Choose to Pursue?

The ideal or safe plan for the Heat would be to wait through the end of the Calendar year and seek a move before the trade deadline.

Miami would benefit from Irving joining a roster that already has Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo. He would balance the frontcourt-heavy lineup with his backcourt presence.

The Heat would be among the championship favorites with a player like Irving. He is a former NBA champion and recently helped the Mavs reach the Finals in 2024.

As a scoring and creation option, the Heat would likely not come close to having someone better, unless a more promising options becomes available for a trade during the season.