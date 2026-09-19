Miami Heat Get Good News on 2x All-Star Target for Giannis After New Report

The Miami Heat offseason may be finished after all. Although the Heat has room for one more player, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported that the team could take a slow approach to the last roster spot.

“The Heat plans to keep the 15th roster spot open for a while, in case a needle-moving player becomes available in free agency,” Jackson reported.

So, who could that player be? And which “needle-moving” player can become available now that virtually all free agents have found a new home? Well, over in Sacramento, star guard Zach LaVine could find his way out of town soon, especially if LaVine makes it a priority to get to a contender and the Kings are willing to comply.

Could the Miami Heat Have LaVine Path Soon?

According to Jackson, the Heat could be a team to watch when next season’s trade deadline closes in.

“For the modern sports fan, so much of the focus is about what’s next. So even after a summer in which Miami acquired a two-time MVP (Giannis Antetokounmpo) and another future Hall of Famer (Klay Thompson), the questions keep coming about which player the Heat can now add to put it over the top. Quick answer: At the moment, nobody. But that could change at February’s trade deadline,” Jackson wrote. “It could change next summer if a former All-Star past his prime decides to sign with the Heat for the full nontaxpayer midlevel exception, a mechanism Miami has preserved for the 2027 offseason. Three former All-Star guards who have been a source of speculation — Kyrie Irving, Zach LaVine and Jrue Holiday — would all boost the Heat’s title hopes.”

Although there is some expectation that Irving could become available for trade at the midway point of next season, the Heat, with no tradeable first round picks, can’t entirely consider itself a contender to land the nine-time All-Star. Holiday could be a realistic option if the Portland Trail Blazers are pacing short of the playoffs. But LaVine is absolutely the most likely option.

“The question with LaVine is this: If the Kings are out of contention in February, as expected, would he give up the prorated portion of his $48.9 million salary to take a buyout and join the Heat or another team? It’s certainly not out of the question, but we’re talking about a sizable chunk of cash. And he also would be giving up his Bird rights. So the odds are against it.

Miami Could Be LaVine’s Top Suitor if Buyout Happens

If the Kings are willing to swallow the remaining $49 million on LaVine’s contract, the Heat can be expected to be the first in line to scoop up the two-time All-Star.

The Heat has already shown it has no problem staying patient. For weeks, it was reported that Klay Thompson would stay put in Dallas because the Mavericks would not agree to buyout the remaining $17.4 million on Thompson’s deal. Miami sat still the entire time believing the veteran sharpshooter would eventually shake free. Indeed, that’s how it ended up happening.

Of course, the Thompson to LaVine comparison isn’t exactly apples to apples. As of this time, the Kings don’t have any interest in buying out LaVine’s contract, according to the Sacramento Bee.

LaVine, 31, has been deprived of a winning situation for much of his 12-year career. The Heat isn’t considered a world-beater, but LaVine would instantly step into a winning environment with a move to Miami.